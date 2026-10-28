Aboliz InfraCapital expects to surpass 16.7 million airport passenger target despite fuel crisis

Aboliz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure division of the Aboitiz group, expressed confidence that it will surpass its target of 16.7 million passenger arrivals for its portfolio of airports, despite a recent downturn in travel activity linked to the ongoing fuel crisis. Cosette V. Canilao, President and CEO of AIC, stated on Monday that the company expects actual figures to come in higher than the established benchmark.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Molivolo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ A man with a briefcase

Canilao noted that passenger traffic was strong during the first four months of the year. However, she acknowledged that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East has had a measurable impact on recent travel volumes. AIC currently operates three international airports: Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport in Northern Mindanao, and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

Among these locations, Canilao identified the Bohol-Panglao International Airport as the most affected by recent operational changes. She attributed this decline partly to the reduction in flights by AirAsia. The low-cost carrier has voluntarily suspended its operations in Bohol, including its Manila-Panglao route, effective October 1. These suspensions are temporary, pending broader adjustments to AirAsia's network and schedules.

The broader context for these challenges includes rising airfares driven by fuel price volatility and geopolitical instability in the Middle East. Despite these headwinds, Canilao indicated that the company remains optimistic about passenger numbers for November and December, anticipating a rebound in traffic due to holiday-related travel. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz