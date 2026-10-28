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DBM approves 3,618 teaching positions in Sulu for BARMM-to-DepEd transition

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The national government has approved the creation of over 3,000 teaching positions in Sulu to facilitate the province's administrative shift from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to the jurisdiction of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Lesson in primary school
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Lesson in primary school

According to a DepEd announcement on October 27, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) authorized 3,618 positions ranging from Teacher I to Master Teacher II for kindergarten, elementary, and junior high school levels. Additionally, nine teaching-related leadership roles, including Head Teacher I and School Principal I and II, were established.

This move is part of a structured deployment plan to absorb existing personnel from the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE-BARMM) into the national government's framework. The transition follows a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that finalized Sulu's exit from BARMM, a status that had been contested since voters in the province rejected the Bangsamoro Organic Law during a 2019 plebiscite. By 2025, through an executive order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the province reverted to the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Institutional Transition and Personnel Absorption

To maintain the continuity of basic education services, DepEd is coordinating with the DBM and Regional Office IX to expedite appointment protocols. The agency stated that these measures are intended to ensure that salaries, benefits, and operational support for educators remain uninterrupted during the handover.

Beyond teaching roles, the DBM has approved 84 non-teaching plantilla positions. Of these, 40 are currently held by MBHTE-BARMM personnel deployed in Sulu, who are being prioritized for absorption under Civil Service Commission rules.

The transition also addresses long-term career stagnation for veteran educators. Ronelo Al Firmo, DepEd Zamboanga Peninsula director, noted the urgency of implementing the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system. Firmo highlighted the plight of teachers who risk retiring at the Teacher I level without ever receiving a promotion, emphasizing that the transition provides a critical window to rectify these career trajectories.

Further integration of the regional curriculum is expected in the coming years. During House budget deliberations in September, DepEd committed to absorbing Islamic Studies and Arabic Language teachers from the MBHTE-BARMM into the national system by January 2027.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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