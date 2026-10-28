Uzbekistan's $933 Million Waste-to-Energy Push Targets Gas Dependence

Uzbekistan is advancing its transition to a circular economy by prioritizing the conversion of solid waste into energy, with six major projects currently underway that aim to reduce the national dependence on natural gas for power generation. According to data presented to the lower house of parliament, these initiatives are designed to process 3.6 million tonnes of waste annually and generate 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity once fully operational.

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Scale of Waste-to-Energy Investment

The total investment value of the six large-scale waste-to-energy projects stands at $933 million, with $461.3 million already absorbed to date. Sh. Hasanov, Director of the Agency for Waste Management and Development of the Circular Economy, outlined these figures in response to a parliamentary inquiry regarding the improvement of payment systems for waste services. The projects represent a significant shift in the country's approach to solid municipal waste, moving from disposal-focused management toward resource recovery.

Upon full commissioning in the first half of 2027, the facilities are projected to thermally process 3.6 million tonnes of waste per year. This process is expected to yield 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The displacement of fossil fuel inputs will save approximately 400 million cubic meters of natural gas and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 800,000 tonnes. Additionally, the construction and operation of these plants are forecast to create 1,000 permanent jobs.

Infrastructure and Collection Capacity

The expansion of energy generation from waste is supported by a broader overhaul of the national waste collection infrastructure. Between 2019 and 2025, Uzbekistan rehabilitated 54 solid municipal waste landfills, returning 262.8 hectares of land to natural use. The sanitary cleaning services now cover 8,042 of the country's 8,992 local communities.

Physical collection assets have been significantly expanded. The number of waste collection points has reached 4,376, while the fleet of waste containers has grown to 39,401 units. These improvements have extended service capabilities to an additional 600,000 residents. To support these operations, the material and technical base of sanitary enterprises has been upgraded, resulting in a fleet of 4,606 specialized vehicles.

Digital Monitoring and Regulatory Oversight

Enhancing the physical infrastructure is paired with increased digital oversight to ensure transparency and efficiency. Geographical boundaries have been mapped for 9,061 self-governing bodies, 75,569 streets, and 227 waste landfills. More than 3,500 waste collection sites have been formally registered. To monitor operational compliance, 3,918 specialized waste transport vehicles are equipped with GPS monitoring systems, while 1,483 waste collection branches are connected to video surveillance networks.

Despite these quantitative gains, parliamentary discussions highlighted that current measures are insufficient to fully achieve the strategic goals set out in the national strategy. Lawmakers urged the Agency to accelerate efforts in waste sorting and recycling, emphasizing the need to develop production of energy resources, raw materials, and secondary materials. The parliament also agreed to strengthen legislative and parliamentary oversight to improve the sanitary and ecological conditions of the regions.