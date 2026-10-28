Turkmenistan launches sugar-free fruit paste for health-conscious consumers

Täze Aý, a food production company in Turkmenistan, has expanded its product line by introducing a fruit paste made without added sugar or artificial ingredients. According to a statement from the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the new product relies entirely on the natural sugars found in fruits to provide sweetness, eliminating the need for chemical additives.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Raspberry pastille

The production process avoids artificial colors, flavorings, preservatives, and starch. The paste is produced using ripe fruits, including apples, pears, bananas, oranges, tangerines, and peaches. After several stages of cleaning and washing, the fruits are processed into a uniform consistency using specialized equipment. A key feature of the manufacturing method is low-temperature drying at 40 to 55 degrees Celsius. The manufacturer states that this technique helps preserve vitamins C, A, and the B-group, as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and iron.

Once dried, the paste is cut into standard-sized pieces and packaged in materials designed to protect the product from air and moisture. The company specifies that environmentally safe materials are used for packaging.

The product is marketed toward schoolchildren, athletes, and individuals seeking convenient snacks for work or travel. While the paste contains no added sugar, it does include the natural sugars inherent in the fruit ingredients. This addition broadens the range of natural fruit-based confectionery available in the local food industry.