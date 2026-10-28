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EBRD allocates over €500 million for Tajikistan infrastructure and private sector

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated more than €500 million for the next phase of its operations in Tajikistan, following a meeting between EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone and President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on October 27.

Palace of the Nation, Dushanbe
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Palace of the Nation, Dushanbe

To date, the EBRD has deployed a total of $1.1 billion in investment across the Republic. Beyond direct financing, the bank has provided consultancy services to over 1,000 Tajik private companies.

Immediate Project Launches

The visit culminated in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate the following projects:

  • Water Infrastructure in Kulob: A program to build and develop water supply and sewage systems, designed to provide 12,000 residents with access to clean drinking water.
  • Transport Connectivity: The construction of the Baldjuvan — Sari-Khosar highway.

Pipeline and Future Commitments

The EBRD identified several projects currently in the pipeline for support in the near term, specifically focusing on the second stage of distribution grid modernization to reduce electricity losses and a rural support initiative.

For the 2027 calendar year, the bank has planned a series of interventions targeting both state and private sectors, including:

  • Wastewater management systems in Khujand;
  • Modernization of national irrigation systems;
  • Reconstruction of the Vahdat — Rogun highway.
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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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