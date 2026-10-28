The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated more than €500 million for the next phase of its operations in Tajikistan, following a meeting between EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone and President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on October 27.
To date, the EBRD has deployed a total of $1.1 billion in investment across the Republic. Beyond direct financing, the bank has provided consultancy services to over 1,000 Tajik private companies.
The visit culminated in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate the following projects:
The EBRD identified several projects currently in the pipeline for support in the near term, specifically focusing on the second stage of distribution grid modernization to reduce electricity losses and a rural support initiative.
For the 2027 calendar year, the bank has planned a series of interventions targeting both state and private sectors, including:
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.