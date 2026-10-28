Tajik man fined for social media 'like' despite law decriminalizing the act

In September 2025, a court in the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region fined 47-year-old Farhod Bekov 5,250 somoni. His crime was not a political manifesto or an organized protest, but a single "like" on a Facebook* (owned by Meta, a corporation designated as extremist and banned in Russia) post from the outlet Pamir Inside. While the Tajik government officially decriminalized social media "likes" in May 2025, this case illustrates a persistent gap between legal decrees and the actual administrative pressure exerted on citizens.

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This specific incident serves as a microcosm for a broader systemic tightening documented in a recent report by the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), released on October 21 for the CIVICUS Monitor. Analyzing the period from March 2025 to October 2026, the report concludes that limited acts of presidential clemency have not halted the machinery of political persecution in Tajikistan.

The evidence points to a widening crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly. Tajikistan now ranks among the top ten countries globally for the number of imprisoned journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Its position in the Reporters Without Borders press freedom index has also slipped, landing at 155th place.

The erasure of independent media is becoming a tangible reality. The IPHR notes that fewer than ten independent newspapers remain in the country. This contraction is often framed by officials not as censorship, but as the enforcement of "journalistic norms." In January 2026, Deputy Minister of Culture Davlat Safar explicitly stated that democracy and freedom of speech "have limits," and those who exceed them would inevitably face consequences.

The human cost of this environment is visible in the case of Ahmad Ibrahim, editor of Payk. Despite Payk being one of the few outlets in the Khatlon region and maintaining a relatively cautious relationship with authorities, Ibrahim was sentenced to ten years and four months in 2025 on charges of bribery and extremism-charges he denies. His imprisonment underscores that even proximity to the state offers little protection when local officials are criticized.

In July 2026, several journalists, including Zavqibek Saidamini and Abdusattor Pirmuhhammadzoda, were released under a general amnesty law. However, human rights observers argue that an amnesty is not a substitute for justice. Because the convictions remain on their records, these individuals are unable to fully restore their reputations or return to their professional careers.

The pressure has extended beyond the press to the civic sector. In 2025, over 80 NGOs ceased operations, with at least seven dissolved by court order. A survey of 50 organizations revealed that 65% had been subjected to official audits, with 42% specifically targeted by tax authorities. New legislative drafts regarding non-profit organizations may soon force existing foundations to dissolve and re-register, a move the IPHR warns could be used to arbitrarily reject the registration of human rights groups.

The reach of the state now extends beyond Tajikistan's borders. A cooperation agreement signed on September 30, 2026, between the general prosecutors of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, facilitates the exchange of data on individuals labeled as "extremists." This regional security bloc raises fears of transnational repression. The report cites Asadullo Boboyev, an opposition activist who, after being deported from Germany in June 2026, was immediately detained upon arrival in Dushanbe and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Deep-seated wounds remain unaddressed, particularly in the Pamir mountains. The IPHR highlights the continuing lack of an independent investigation into the 2021-2022 crackdown in the Gorno-Badakhshan region, where reports suggest over 30 civilians were killed. The UN Committee Against Torture has expressed concern over the absence of accountability and the negligible compensation provided to victims.

The IPHR concludes that while a few prisoners may be released via amnesty, the underlying structures of political persecution remain intact. The central question remains whether the government will ever move toward genuine legal reform or continue treating dissent as a security threat to be managed through fines, imprisonment, and regional surveillance.

*Facebook is owned by Meta, a corporation designated as extremist and banned in Russia