RSAF cuts flight planning to 20 minutes and air-strike calls by up to 80% in Australian trial

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is field-testing two digital planning and coordination tools during Exercise Wallaby in Australia to reduce the latency between mission conceptualization and execution.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pilot in the cockpit with a tablet and dashboard

Helicopter Decision Support System (Heli DSS)

The Helicopter Decision Support System (Heli DSS) transitions flight planning from a manual process involving physical maps and terrain contour analysis to an AI-enabled automated draft. Previously, route planners required approximately two hours to chart paths while factoring in weather and troop positions. The current trial system reduces this window to 20 minutes.

The technical architecture utilizes discrete agents to process domain-specific data, which are then synthesized by an orchestrator layer to propose a mission plan. While the system suggests routes, the final plan remains subject to human approval. The current operational stage involves a feedback loop where pilots refine the system's suggestions across successive flights. Future development focuses on integrating machine learning to allow the system to adapt based on whether commanders accept or reject specific route proposals.

Digitally-Aided Close Air Support (DACAS)

The Digitally-Aided Close Air Support (DACAS) application modifies the coordination between ground forces and strike controllers. The traditional operational mechanism relies on a 12-step voice-operated checklist to verify strike effectiveness, flight safety, and coordinate accuracy. This voice-reliant process is susceptible to communication breakdowns caused by terrain interference or data entry errors during the read-back of latitude and longitude coordinates.

DACAS digitizes this sequence, reducing the time required to call an air strike by 50% to 80%. The tool integrates with the SAF's Battlefield Management System to provide a continuous data flow of friendly and enemy positions directly to pilots. Current refinements are focused on the visual interface and readability to ensure targeting data can be absorbed quickly during high-tempo operations.