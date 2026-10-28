Cross-border crime: Malaysian jailed for illicit access to Singapore bank accounts

Tan Kian Hoa, a 28-year-old Malaysian national, was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment on October 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit unauthorised computer access under Singapore's Computer Misuse Act. The court accepted his guilty plea to one charge relating to the operation of an online gambling and fraud syndicate that illicitly accessed 17 bank accounts in Singapore.

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The sentencing followed a disruption of the syndicate in March by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) during Operation Frontier+ III, a two-month joint campaign targeting transnational scams conducted in partnership with nine foreign law enforcement agencies. Tan was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police on July 20 and handed over to the SPF the following day.

According to the court record, Tan found employment in September 2025 through a Facebook posting and subsequently communicated with an unidentified person via Telegram. He was instructed to report to a location in Taman Eko Botani, Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, where he was promised a monthly salary of RM3,500 (approximately S$1,090). Upon arrival, he found pre-loaded mobile devices prepared for the task, each assigned specific Singapore bank accounts.

The syndicate operated through an internal system called Trustpay, which tracked fund movements from online gambling customers to syndicate-controlled accounts. Tan's role involved confirming deposits by logging into the Singapore bank accounts using the web portal and the assigned mobile phones. Each device came pre-installed with the banking application and a SIM card, with credentials and account details labeled on the back. After verifying transactions, Tan would screenshot the payments and report them via Telegram group chats. In cases of discrepancies between the bank transactions and the Trustpay portal, he was required to contact online casino customer service to resolve the issues.

While the primary activity involved moving gambling funds, the syndicate also processed scam proceeds. The SPF received reports linking 17 MariBank or GXS bank accounts under the syndicate's control to scam cases in Singapore. Individual losses in these accounts ranged from S$150 to S$2,968, totaling over S$21,000 traced to reported frauds. During the period Tan was active, approximately S$3,996,971 (US$3.1 million) flowed through these 17 accounts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jasmin Kaur sought the eight-month sentence, citing the substantial volume of funds processed. Tan's lawyer, Teo Choo Kee, argued that only a small fraction of the total flow was linked to scams and contended that Tan was unaware that the funds included scam proceeds. The prosecution noted that Tan knew at all times that the syndicate's activities were illegal in both Malaysia and Singapore.

Under the Computer Misuse Act, the offense of criminal conspiracy to commit unauthorised access to computer material carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. The judgment marks the completion of the judicial process for this individual, following the administrative and investigative actions taken by law enforcement agencies in both countries.