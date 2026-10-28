Singapore appoints 12 consultants to prepare for 2027 IAEA nuclear review

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has appointed a panel of 12 nuclear and legal consultants to prepare Singapore for a 2027 review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The appointment, announced by Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on October 27, is a procedural step to ensure the state meets the criteria for an informed decision on the potential deployment of nuclear energy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Singapore - panoramio (41)

The upcoming IAEA mission will evaluate Singapore's capabilities across 19 critical areas, including nuclear safety, emergency planning, and radioactive waste management. This evaluation represents the first phase of the IAEA process, which determines whether a country possesses the necessary infrastructure, processes, and skill sets to embark on a nuclear program. Subsequent phases would only occur if Singapore decides to proceed toward bidding for plant construction and eventual commissioning.

Scope of Institutional Preparation

The EMA has categorized the panel's mandate into three regulatory and operational pillars:

Technical and Economic: Assessment of nuclear fuel cycles, safety, security, and viable financing models.

Assessment of nuclear fuel cycles, safety, security, and viable financing models. Legal and Regulatory: Development of the frameworks required to govern atomic energy.

Development of the frameworks required to govern atomic energy. Structural and Social: Talent development, institutional political commitment, and public community involvement.

The appointed firms include Aecom Singapore, Excel Services Corporation, Afry Singapore, AtkinsRealis Singapore, EY Corporate Advisors, GNE Advisory, Helixos, Kellogg Brown & Root Asia Pacific, Mott Macdonald Singapore, Pinsent Masons Mpillay Llp, The Boston Consulting Group, and WSP Consultancy. The EMA intends to appoint a second panel of technical advisers for capability building by the end of 2026.

Parallel Regulatory Studies

Concurrent with the EMA's preparations, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has commissioned three specific studies to establish safety and environmental benchmarks:

AtkinsRealis Singapore is tasked with studying international safety standards for reactor design and accident prevention.

is tasked with studying international safety standards for reactor design and accident prevention. Enconet Consulting is reviewing international environmental standards, including radiation dose limits for workers and radioactive waste handling.

is reviewing international environmental standards, including radiation dose limits for workers and radioactive waste handling. Environmental Resources Management is analyzing the potential environmental and public health implications of building and operating a nuclear plant.