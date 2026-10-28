Singapore appoints 12 consultants to prepare for 2027 IAEA nuclear review

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has appointed a panel of 12 nuclear and legal consultants to prepare Singapore for a 2027 review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The appointment, announced by Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on October 27, is a procedural step to ensure the state meets the criteria for an informed decision on the potential deployment of nuclear energy.
The upcoming IAEA mission will evaluate Singapore's capabilities across 19 critical areas, including nuclear safety, emergency planning, and radioactive waste management. This evaluation represents the first phase of the IAEA process, which determines whether a country possesses the necessary infrastructure, processes, and skill sets to embark on a nuclear program. Subsequent phases would only occur if Singapore decides to proceed toward bidding for plant construction and eventual commissioning.
The EMA has categorized the panel's mandate into three regulatory and operational pillars:
The appointed firms include Aecom Singapore, Excel Services Corporation, Afry Singapore, AtkinsRealis Singapore, EY Corporate Advisors, GNE Advisory, Helixos, Kellogg Brown & Root Asia Pacific, Mott Macdonald Singapore, Pinsent Masons Mpillay Llp, The Boston Consulting Group, and WSP Consultancy. The EMA intends to appoint a second panel of technical advisers for capability building by the end of 2026.
Concurrent with the EMA's preparations, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has commissioned three specific studies to establish safety and environmental benchmarks:
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