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Four brands account for 52.8% of Singapore new car registrations in first nine months of 2026

World » Asia » Singapore

Singapore's new car registration market is characterized by a sharp concentration of volume, with four brands-BYD, Toyota, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz-accounting for 52.8% of all new registrations between January and September 2026. According to Land Transport Authority (LTA) data, these four players captured 21,643 of the 40,986 total new vehicles registered during this period.

BYD cars at the dealership
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
BYD cars at the dealership

Market Fragmentation and Low-Volume Distribution

While the total number of official brands in Singapore rose from 49 in 2024 to 57 in 2025, operational throughput for many is minimal. Ten of these 57 brands averaged fewer than one car registration per month in the first nine months of 2026. While this includes niche luxury marques like Lamborghini and Aston Martin, the trend extends to mass-market brands: Peugeot, Ford, and KGM each registered only three cars, while Skyworth registered six.

Some brands have ceased registration activity entirely for extended periods. Renault and Mitsubishi registered no new passenger cars from 2024 through September 2026, and the Chinese brand Seres, which entered the market in 2024, recorded zero registrations so far in 2026 after eight units in 2025.

The After-Sales Support Mechanism

The viability of dealerships representing low-volume brands depends on a shift from new-car sales to after-sales service and diversified corporate interests. Because high Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums-such as the $132,004 price for Category A in the October 21 tender-elevate the entry cost for consumers, dealers rely on the existing fleet on the road to generate revenue through maintenance, repairs, and parts.

For example, despite zero new registrations in the recent period, Mitsubishi maintains over 16,000 vehicles on Singaporean roads, and Renault and Peugeot each have more than 3,000. This installed base provides a steady operational stream that sustains the dealerships regardless of new sales volume.

Diversified Operational Models

The distribution of low-selling brands is often absorbed by larger automotive groups that spread operational costs across multiple franchises or commercial sectors:

  • Motorway Group: Distributes KGM while operating Lion City Rental and an authorized BYD dealership (Motor-East).
  • Think One Group: Distributes Skyworth alongside a commercial vehicle business focusing on Yutong buses.
  • Hong Seh Group: Manages Seres and other Geely-affiliated commercial brands like Riddara and Farizon.
  • Cycle & Carriage: Houses Peugeot, Citroen, and Leapmotor in shared showrooms to optimize physical retail space.

Despite the low registration rates of existing brands, the operational landscape continues to expand, with as many as six new brands expected to enter the market in the coming months.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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