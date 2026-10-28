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Singapore hospitals cut operating theatre energy bills by $1.1m

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Public healthcare providers in Singapore are implementing systemic changes to the energy management of operating theatres, reducing annual power expenditures by more than $1.1 million across two major institutions. These adjustments target the high energy intensity of acute care environments, where ventilation and cooling requirements typically consume up to six times more power than standard hospital wards.

Singapore, Central Business District
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Singapore, Central Business District

Technical Adjustments in Surgical Environments

At Sengkang General Hospital (SKH), the reduction in energy consumption was achieved through a change in air-conditioning mechanisms. In 2025, the hospital introduced a recirculated air-conditioning system across 28 operating rooms, active between 8pm and 6am. Unlike traditional systems that draw air from outside the room, this mechanism filters and cools internal air, reducing the energy load. This shift resulted in an annual saving of 3.38 gigawatt-hours and a reduction in power bills by $818,000, implemented in coordination with infection control specialists to ensure patient safety remained unaffected.

National University Hospital (NUH) applied a different operational mechanism across 26 operating theatres. The hospital adjusted ventilation systems during "lull periods," reducing power draw while maintaining the strict temperature, humidity, and room pressure controls required for surgical environments. This operational change saved 1,123,200 kilowatt-hours annually, equating to $300,000 in recurring costs and a reduction of 456 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Clinical Frameworks and Resource Allocation

Beyond energy utility, institutional changes are being used to optimize the use of high-intensity clinical spaces. Woodlands Hospital developed a risk stratification framework for tuberculosis patients, which allows clinicians to determine who strictly requires isolation. By refining the eligibility for these rooms, the hospital freed up approximately 652 bed-days per year, resulting in $620,400 in combined recurring savings and cost avoidance.

Systemic Shifts in Clinical Procurement

The broader strategy across Singapore's three public health clusters-NHG Health, the National University Health System, and SingHealth-focuses on decoupling clinical outcomes from high-carbon inputs. This is evidenced by a reduction in the use of greenhouse-gas-heavy anaesthetics; since 2019, the use of desflurane and nitrous oxide has dropped by 45% and 35% respectively. Changi General Hospital has fully eliminated desflurane from all surgical procedures.

To institutionalize these changes, the Centre for Healthcare Innovation's Sustainability Academy, alongside the Agency for Logistics and Procurement Services and NanRise, will launch a green procurement course in April 2027. The course is designed to integrate sustainability into the purchasing decisions of healthcare professionals, ensuring that material procurement is weighed alongside cost and clinical necessity.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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