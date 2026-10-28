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Fed Expected to Hold Rates at 3.75%-4% Amid Persistent Inflation

World » Americas

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on the federal funds rate this week, with the central bank expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% to 4%. This rate, which determines what banks charge each other for overnight lending, was last raised in September by 0.25 percentage points, marking the first increase in three years and a move that directly increases borrowing costs for consumers across the U. S. economy.

US Federal Reserve
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tony Webster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
US Federal Reserve

For American households, the decision carries immediate consequences for variable-rate debt, including credit cards, adjustable-rate mortgages, and personal loans. While most Wall Street analysts and economists predict a hold at this October meeting, the underlying pressure remains high due to persistent inflation. Headline inflation in the U. S. rose at an annual rate of 3.7% in September, significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, climbed 2.6% year-over-year, indicating that price increases are broadening beyond specific categories.

Gasoline prices have been a primary driver of this cost increase, remaining above $4 per gallon for three consecutive months. According to the Labor Department, energy costs accounted for more than half of the September surge in consumer prices. This inflationary pressure forces the Fed to balance the need to cool the economy against the risk of stifling growth, a decision that directly impacts the interest rates consumers pay on their outstanding balances and new credit applications.

Despite the current hold, the trajectory points toward further tightening. The Fed's quarterly projections from last month signaled expectations of additional rate hikes later this year. Traders using CME Group's Fed Watch tool, which analyzes 30-day federal funds futures, assign an 88% probability that rates will remain steady in October and a 71% probability of a hike at the December meeting. With no Fed meeting scheduled for November, the final decision of the year likely falls to the December 8-9 session, leaving a narrow window for consumers to refinance or restructure debt before rates potentially rise again.

Fed officials have emphasized a measured approach rather than urgency. New York Fed President John Williams stated in a speech following the September hike that there is "no need for urgency," citing the need to gather more economic data. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh, who is scheduled to hold a press conference after the Wednesday decision at 2 p. m. ET, has historically opposed providing specific forward guidance on future rate paths. This lack of explicit signaling means consumers must navigate their financial decisions based on current rates and general inflation trends rather than specific promises from the central bank. The upcoming decision coincides with the U. S. midterm elections on Nov. 3, a period when voters are particularly sensitive to the cost of living, including rising utilities, food, and fuel expenses that continue to strain household budgets.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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