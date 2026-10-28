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DOJ Files Criminal Information Against James Comey to Pause Statute of Limitations

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The U. S. Department of Justice has filed a "criminal information" against former FBI Director James Comey, a procedural step designed to pause the statute of limitations for a potential indictment regarding a decade-old alleged leak of classified information. The filing, unsealed on Monday, October 26, marks the third criminal matter the administration has brought against Comey since Donald Trump returned to the White House. The Justice Department stated that it filed the information to toll the 10-year statute of limitations, citing a "widely recognized practice in federal court" for ongoing criminal investigations. The department has declined to comment further on the specifics of the case, noting that it is an active investigation.

Stacks of documents "DELO №" on the dusty shelf
Photo: pravda.ru by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Stacks of documents "DELO №" on the dusty shelf

Prosecutors in the newly unsealed documents allege that in October 2016, Comey directed staff to speak with a New York Times journalist to correct misinformation appearing in the press regarding a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) order. The order, issued to Yahoo, required the company to scan emails for messages linked to a foreign terrorist organization and barred public disclosure. Prosecutors claim this action constituted an illegal transfer of classified information. However, Comey's legal team, led by attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, argues that the applicable statute explicitly requires an indictment within 10 years of the offense, which a criminal information does not satisfy. Fitzgerald noted that the government filed the information on October 6, 2016, exactly ten years after the article was published, and has requested a judge dismiss it as invalid. A motion to dismiss is currently pending.

Previous Investigations and Legal Precedents

The allegation has previously undergone two investigations by federal authorities, both of which concluded without charges. In early 2017, prosecutors began examining the disclosure. In December 2018, John Durham, who later led the investigation into the FBI's handling of the 2016 election interference probe, wrote a classified memo recommending that no criminal charges be brought against anyone. A second investigation, codenamed "Tropical Vortex," was opened by the U. S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia in January 2019 and closed in February 2020 without any charges being filed. Comey's attorneys emphasize that the government previously determined on two occasions that no charges were warranted, arguing that the current filing is an abuse of the Department of Justice's authority.

Context of Ongoing Legal Challenges

This latest filing is part of a broader pattern of legal actions against Comey, who served as FBI Director under President Barack Obama before being fired by President Trump in May 2017 amid the Russia investigation. Since Trump's return to office, Comey has faced two other criminal cases. The first, filed in Virginia, accused him of lying to Congress in 2020 but was dismissed by a judge who ruled that the prosecutor appointed to the case was illegally appointed. A second pending indictment alleges that Comey threatened Trump through an Instagram photo of seashells arranged in the numerical sequence "86 47." Additionally, a federal judge recently ruled that the termination of Comey's daughter, Maurene, from her position as a Justice Department prosecutor in New York was illegal. Comey, who described the new filing as an "appalling abuse of the Department of Justice," maintains his innocence and continues to rely on the federal judiciary to adjudicate these disputes.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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