Trump Holds Rally in Mississippi to Support Hyde-Smith in 2026 Midterm Bid

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday, October 26, 2026, to support Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in her bid for reelection. This event marks the latest phase of an intensive late-stage campaign effort by the Republican Party, which is competing to maintain its majority in the U. S. House of Representatives and its control of the Senate against a backdrop of expanded Democratic challenger fields. According to data collected by The Associated Press from election administrators across the country, more than 30 million voters have already cast ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Hyde-Smith is seeking a second full term in a state where Trump won the 2024 presidential election by an average of nearly 20 percentage points across three previous visits. Her opponent, Democrat Scott Colom, a local prosecutor, has mounted a competitive challenge despite the district's traditional Republican lean. Colom, who would become Mississippi's first Black senator since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era, has leveraged voter concerns regarding inflation and broader dissatisfaction with the administration's second-term policies, including its military engagement with Iran. Senate Democrats' super PAC has recently entered the contest with a $1.2 million investment, noting that Mississippi has not elected a new Democratic senator since 1947 and that the last Democratic Senate victory in the state occurred in 1982.

Republican Strategy in Competitive States

The Mississippi rally initiates a week of targeted campaigning for the Republican Party in states where the president has previously won with large margins, including Texas, South Carolina, and Iowa. Officials announced late Monday that Trump also plans to hold a rally in Salina, Kansas, marking his second visit to the state in less than two weeks. Vice President JD Vance accompanied the effort, visiting Belgrade, Montana, to support Republican Aaron Flint in the 1st Congressional District race and Senate candidate Kurt Alme. Vance also stumped in Topeka, Kansas, for Senator Roger Marshall, who is facing a tight contest against Democratic nominee and pastor Adam Hamilton in a state where Democrats have not won a Senate seat since 1932.

Senator Tim Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, stated that GOP candidates are "closing very strongly" in races across the country, including South Carolina, where Trump is scheduled to visit again to support GOP Senator Darline Graham. Scott attributed this momentum to the time and energy Trump has invested in the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Mike Lawler in New York employed a grassroots tactic by manning a McDonald's drive-thru, a strategy previously used by Trump, as he competes with Democrat Cait Conley in New York City's northern suburbs.

Democratic Campaign Activities

Democratic candidates and surrogates are simultaneously intensifying their voter outreach to challenge Republican majorities. Former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who faces Republican Representative Tom Tiffany in the governor's race. Harris described the contest as tight due to the high stakes, while Crowley would become the first Black governor to lead the state if elected. In Michigan, Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed distanced himself from an advertisement produced by Rebellion PAC that linked high grocery prices to U. S. support for Israel. A spokesperson for El-Sayed stated the ad was not affiliated with his campaign. El-Sayed, who would be the country's first Muslim senator if elected, has criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza while denouncing antisemitism, a position that has drawn attacks from both Republicans and some Democratic primary opponents, including former Representative Haley Stevens.