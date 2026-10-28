One in Three Americans Report Financial Hardship Driving 2026 Midterm Sentiment

One in three Americans experienced financial hardship over the past year, and 40% report that their personal finances have deteriorated. This widespread economic pressure is now a primary driver for voters as the 2026 midterm elections approach, according to a recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll of 1,289 registered voters.

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Economic Strain Across Generations

The impact of inflation and rising costs is not uniform. Younger generations are reporting higher levels of financial insecurity than older adults, with a greater tendency to have lost jobs or shifted employment in the last twelve months. For many, the strain is most visible at the checkout counter and the pump; independent voters, specifically, cited high food and gas prices as a primary burden that transcends party affiliation.

The Labor Market and Voter Sentiment

Financial instability is fueling a broader demand for systemic change. Approximately 55% of likely voters indicate that candidates offering new ideas are more important than incumbents. This sentiment is echoed by voters who associate the current standard of living with the party in power, viewing the election as a referendum on the economic decline they experience in their daily lives.

The Gap Between Nominal Gains and Household Reality

Despite a generic congressional ballot that currently favors Democrats by 8 percentage points among likely voters, the polling reveals a disconnect between political preference and economic confidence. While Democrats hold an enthusiasm advantage, key demographic pillars-including non-white voters (53% enthusiastic) and voters under 45 (42% enthusiastic)-show significantly lower levels of engagement than pro-Trump cohorts, such as MAGA supporters (68%).

This suggests that while a plurality of voters may disapprove of the current administration's performance (59% among likely voters), the material reality of household costs remains the most volatile factor in determining whether that dissatisfaction translates into actual turnout at the polls.