Polymarket Deploys FBI-Led Team to Monitor Election Markets

Polymarket has deployed a specialized surveillance system and a dedicated investigations team to identify insider trading and market manipulation ahead of the November 3 midterms, according to Shana Bautista, the company's head of global intelligence and investigations.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Мужчина проверяет документы NDA во время бизнес-встречи

The platform has investigated dozens of election-related cases, with at least two of these probes referred to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal regulator overseeing the U. S.-regulated version of the market. The internal enforcement mechanism is led by Bautista, a former FBI official, and a team of 16 analysts who monitor activity across both the regulated domestic platform and the cryptocurrency-based Polymarket International.

Surveillance Mechanisms and Data Integration

The enforcement process relies on a surveillance system that aggregates gigabytes of data per user. The system cross-references trading activity with Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, social media profiles, banking partner data, and cryptocurrency transaction logs. This allows the company to identify users who may have a legal or professional duty to protect confidential election information but are trading on it for profit.

Bautista stated that the system generates hundreds of alerts daily based on internally defined "red flags." These triggers are designed to detect traditional market manipulation tactics, such as the use of multiple accounts and new digital wallets tied to a single device ID to create a false impression of market momentum.

Institutional Authority and Legal Framework

The company's authority to act is derived from its terms of use, which explicitly prohibit trading on confidential information. Bautista noted that such actions are not only contractual violations but are also illegal under existing financial laws. While the CFTC is the primary regulatory body, the current operational reality is that the agency has largely left the day-to-day policing of these markets to the platforms themselves.

This internal policing is a response to a broader trend in prediction markets. Rival platform Kalshi has similarly utilized FEC data to block campaign staffers from betting on their own candidates, though reports indicate some users have found ways to bypass these filters. The goal of these institutional controls is to prevent non-public polling or campaign data from distorting the market's predictive accuracy and to mitigate the risk of insider profit.