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Mississippi Senate Race Draws Millions as Democrats Challenge Republican Stronghold

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Mississippi's U. S. Senate race has become a focal point for the 2026 midterms, driven by the state's high Black population-nearly 40% of voters-and a political environment where economic pressure is intersecting with voter fatigue. Although President Donald Trump won the state by 23 points in 2024, the current contest between incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic nominee Scott Colom has attracted millions of dollars in last-minute campaign spending, challenging the state's historical status as a reliable Republican stronghold.

The Economic and Political Stakes

Mississippi is among the nation's poorest states, with a rural, agriculture-heavy economy that makes rising prices acutely felt by households. This economic context has intensified voter engagement in the Senate race. Democratic Senator nominee Scott Colom, a district attorney, has criticized the Democratic Party's previous lack of investment in the state, arguing that the party had treated Mississippi as a "lost cause" despite the presence of a significant voting bloc. In the final weeks of the election, both parties have poured millions into the state, with Democrats spending approximately $5 million this month compared to $3.2 million for Republicans, according to AdImpact data.

The campaign has highlighted a sharp divide in messaging. Republican advertisements, including one titled "Most Radical" that spent over $1.3 million, portray Colom as an extreme figure aligned with the far left, citing his record as district attorney. Conversely, Democratic efforts, led by former Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasize dissatisfaction with the current administration and the need to replace the incumbent. Harris, speaking at a rally in Columbus, Miss., on October 22, described the current presidential administration as "callous, corrupt and incompetent," urging voters to channel anger into action with 12 days remaining until the election.

Grassroots Sentiment and Voter Turnout

Public sentiment in Mississippi reflects a deep frustration with the current political and economic conditions. At a rally for Colom in his hometown of Columbus, approximately 1,000 attendees expressed optimism for change while voicing dissatisfaction with issues such as the war in Iran and rising fuel costs. Celestine Rice, an attendee, noted a growing awareness among voters that "big money" does not trickle down as promised, describing the national moral compass as compromised. This sentiment is shared across party lines, with many voters expressing a desire for systemic change and better representation.

President Trump held a rally in Corinth, Miss., on October 26, to motivate his base and support Hyde-Smith's reelection. Hyde-Smith, who previously blocked Colom's nomination for a federal judgeship during the Biden administration, framed the election as a choice between capitalism and socialism. Her campaign manager, Jake Monssen, stated that the campaign is confident in Hyde-Smith's chances and emphasized the importance of Republican voter turnout. Trump, acknowledging that candidates often perform well in polls but face voter apathy, stressed the need for supporters to vote, saying, "Oh, Cindy's great, she's gonna do no problem, let's stay home. And then bad things happen, Cindy. That's why I'm here, just get out and vote."

Structural Challenges for Democrats

Despite the heightened activity, Democrats face significant structural hurdles in Mississippi. The state is extremely racially polarized, and historically, not enough white voters have supported Democratic candidates to secure a statewide victory. The last Democratic senator from Mississippi was elected in the early 1980s, and the last successful Black statewide candidate emerged during Reconstruction. Even in the 2018 election cycle, which was favorable for Democrats, Hyde-Smith won a special election for the seat by roughly seven points.

The race is also influenced by broader concerns about voting rights and redistricting. Following a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that rolled back parts of the Voting Rights Act, Republicans in Southern states have moved to redraw congressional maps to limit Black electoral power. In Mississippi, Republicans have signaled intentions to redraw state legislative and judicial maps after the midterms. Colom argues that these efforts aim to transfer power from voters to political leaders, stating, "The voters have to pick the leaders, not the leaders pick the voters." Ashley Kennedy Shelton, who runs a nonpartisan civic engagement group in Louisiana, predicts high voter turnout based on widespread fatigue with the status quo, noting that voters are ready to demonstrate their desire for change at the ballot box on November 3.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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