Live-fire exercise blaze grows to 2,800 hectares at Waiouru

Inside the Waiouru military training area on the Central Plateau, a fire ignited by live-fire exercises on Sunday has expanded to a 2,800-hectare burn zone with a 31-kilometer perimeter. The physical constraint driving the response is the interaction between intense westerly winds and the dense tussock scrub, which has rendered aerial suppression ineffective. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and the New Zealand Defence Force are currently managing the incident with five ground crews, as strong winds grounded the six bucketing aircraft typically deployed for such remote terrain. The active perimeter remains inside the military zone, but smoke plumes are physically displacing across the Ohinewairua and Moawhango community areas, prompting advisories for residents to seal windows and doors against particulate infiltration.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Федор Савченко is licensed under Все права защищены Wildfire

MetService head of weather news Heather Keats noted that the current wind patterns, which recorded gusts of 222 km/h at Mt Somers and 148 km/h at Mt Kaukau over the weekend, are the primary obstacle to containment. A forecast shift to southerly winds and the arrival of a rain front on Wednesday is expected to reduce the fire's spread rate and potentially extinguish hotspots, but until the wind speed drops, the physical barrier of the 31 km perimeter remains difficult to breach with ground assets alone. The fire's origin in a live-fire training area adds a specific hazard layer: unexploded ordnance or residual military infrastructure may complicate ground operations, although the immediate operational constraint cited by authorities is the weather-driven smoke displacement and wind velocity.

While the Waiouru blaze dominates the South Island, a distinct physical system failure occurred in Roxburgh, Central Otago. A scrub fire that started in trees on Monday afternoon forced the evacuation of six households and caused power outages for hundreds of properties. The mechanism here was similar-strong winds exacerbating the spread through dry vegetation-but the resolution differed. In Roxburgh, the physical intervention came from precipitation and heavy machinery used to fell damaged trees blocking access. By Tuesday morning, 35 properties remained without power, but the active burn was contained by overnight rain. Central Otago Mayor Tamah Alley confirmed that evacuees were returning, noting that the community's rapid mobilization for shelter and supplies mitigated the social impact of the infrastructure outage.

In Southland, a separate high-country fire in the Centre Hill area burned approximately 80 hectares starting Sunday. The remote nature of the high-country land limits access for heavy suppression equipment, relying on the combination of natural weather changes and targeted ground strikes. Meanwhile, in the North Island, regulatory controls have tightened in response to observed fuel loads and fire frequency. The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has implemented fire restrictions across Whakatāne, Waihau Bay, Ōpōtiki, Coastal Strip, Urewera, Galatea, Plateau North, and Plateau Central. FENZ Community Risk Manager Luke Burgess cited a 70% increase in fire starts over the past month, largely attributed to unattended beach fires and burn piles. The regulatory driver is the forecast El Niño conditions, which physically dry out the region's conservation lands, beaches, and forestry sectors, increasing the likelihood of ignition from minor sources like fireworks. These restrictions mandate FENZ permission for any outdoor burning, a procedural constraint intended to reduce the ignition load in a landscape where the physical fuel moisture is critically low.