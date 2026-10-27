Madagascar Institute Adds High-Speed Vessel for Coral Reef Research

The Institute of Fishing and Marine Sciences (IHSM) at the University of Toliara has added a purpose-built high-speed vessel, the Harasoa, to its research fleet. Named after the local word for coral reef, the boat was constructed in Nosy-Be and recently commissioned in Toliara. It joins two small, single-engine boats that previously comprised the institute's entire marine assets, effectively upgrading the institution's capability to access complex reef structures for scientific surveys and student training.

Guild Todinanahri, the director of IHSM, stated that the Harasoa is dedicated to investigating coral reef ecosystems, where 25% to 30% of marine biodiversity is concentrated. These reefs serve as critical habitats for feeding, shelter, and reproduction for thousands of fish species. The operational shift is significant for the regional economy, as approximately 80% of local fishermen rely on these specific zones for their catch.

The acquisition was funded by the Coral Research and Development Acceleration Platform and the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (Wiomsa). The new vessel supports a three-year program focused on enhancing coral larval survival. This initiative involves collecting natural coral spawns during full moon events, culturing millions of juvenile polyps in on-reef pools, and subsequently fixing these larvae onto the coral substrate to facilitate regrowth.