World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Madagascar Institute Adds High-Speed Vessel for Coral Reef Research

World

The Institute of Fishing and Marine Sciences (IHSM) at the University of Toliara has added a purpose-built high-speed vessel, the Harasoa, to its research fleet. Named after the local word for coral reef, the boat was constructed in Nosy-Be and recently commissioned in Toliara. It joins two small, single-engine boats that previously comprised the institute's entire marine assets, effectively upgrading the institution's capability to access complex reef structures for scientific surveys and student training.

Guild Todinanahri, the director of IHSM, stated that the Harasoa is dedicated to investigating coral reef ecosystems, where 25% to 30% of marine biodiversity is concentrated. These reefs serve as critical habitats for feeding, shelter, and reproduction for thousands of fish species. The operational shift is significant for the regional economy, as approximately 80% of local fishermen rely on these specific zones for their catch.

The acquisition was funded by the Coral Research and Development Acceleration Platform and the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (Wiomsa). The new vessel supports a three-year program focused on enhancing coral larval survival. This initiative involves collecting natural coral spawns during full moon events, culturing millions of juvenile polyps in on-reef pools, and subsequently fixing these larvae onto the coral substrate to facilitate regrowth.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts Angela Antonova Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains Galina Tychinskaja
Iran Releases $37M in US-Confiscated Oil Proceeds for Rare Disease Patients
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
Last materials
Gold Nanospheres: Unlocking Heat-Resistant Enzyme's Hidden Speed
A 237-Million-Year-Old Armor-Clad Frog Proved It Could Live on the Ocean Floor
Piston Seal Diagnostic Tests Show Early Wear Before Standard Failures
Madagascar Institute Adds High-Speed Vessel for Coral Reef Research
Portugal Police Clear Housing Protest Camps in Lisbon and Porto
Singapore to Extend Mother Tongue Magazines to All Preschoolers by 2027
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Hits Decade Low Amid Accelerated Drawdown
Analyst predicts internal split in Serbia's new government over EU sanctions pressure
U.S. Congressional Opponents to Use Sanctions Laws to Block Russian Diesel Imports
Madagascar Pivots Investment Strategy from Raw Mineral Exports to Local Industrial Processing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.