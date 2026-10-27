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Portugal Police Clear Housing Protest Camps in Lisbon and Porto

World

On the night of October 20, Portuguese authorities conducted a large-scale operation to dismantle protest encampments in the country's two largest cities, Lisbon and Porto. The actions stemmed from ongoing demonstrations driven by a severe housing crisis, but the outcomes differed by location. In Lisbon's Rossio Square, tensions escalated into confrontations, resulting in 55 arrests. In Porto, activists at Dom João I Square voluntarily left the site following a dialogue with police officers.

Lisbon - panoramio (3)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Рустам Абдрахимов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Lisbon - panoramio (3)

While public debate has focused on the legitimacy of police actions, the underlying economic reality remains critical. Rising living costs in Portugal are outpacing residents' financial capacities, transforming housing from a basic necessity into an increasingly unaffordable luxury.

Statistical data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicates an anomalous increase in rental costs over recent years. The figures for 2020 and 2026 highlight this trajectory:

City Price per sq. m (2020) Price per sq. m (2026) Estimated monthly rent for 70 sq. m
Lisbon €11.54 €17.79 ~€1,245
Porto €8.97 €14.66 ~€1,026

These expenses are critical for the average Portuguese household. Given that these amounts exclude utility bills and food costs, a significant portion of the population is effectively pushed to the edge of financial sustainability.

The economic pressure on the real estate market has direct social and demographic consequences, particularly for the younger generation. According to Eurostat, the average age at which young people leave their parental home in Portugal rose to 28.8 years in 2025. This figure is significantly higher than the European Union average of 26.3 years.

Experts note that the inability to afford independent housing forces many young people to postpone starting families and establishing autonomous lives. For the economy, this suggests a long-term slowdown in consumer activity and shifts in the labor market structure, as young professionals remain economically dependent or consider emigrating to countries with a more balanced ratio of salaries to property prices.

The current situation illustrates a political dynamic where the focus on protest suppression methods, such as disputes over tents and police conduct, allows the government to distance itself from addressing fundamental structural issues. Key risks identified include:

  • Agenda shifting: The debate moves from economic concerns to legal questions regarding the legitimacy of occupying public squares.
  • Lack of structural reform: Clearing streets does not increase the supply of affordable housing on the market.
  • Social apathy: If government programs remain theoretical, public trust in state institutions will be further eroded.

"The effectiveness of the state system should be measured not by the speed of clearing squares, but by its ability to unblock construction and make renting accessible to the broad layers of the population," the source states.

Without systemic measures to stimulate housing construction and curb prices, Portugal risks deepening the social divide. While elites debate the proportionality of police force, the real sector of the economy and ordinary citizens continue to suffer from a deficit of affordable living space."}

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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