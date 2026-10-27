Singapore to Extend Mother Tongue Magazines to All Preschoolers by 2027

Starting in April 2027, preschool children in Singapore will transition to an individualized format for literary engagement. Every student in K1 and K2 kindergarten groups will receive a personal copy of a periodical publication in their mother tongue. This initiative is expected to cover approximately 72,000 children across the country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, Central Business District

The project is implemented by the Lee Kuan Yew Bilingual Fund with support from the Ministry of Education. Currently, such materials are provided to only 43,000 children in government and social centers. By 2027, access to these resources will become universal, with printed publications distributed to all private and partner preschool institutions.

Learning Mechanism and Content

Publisher SPH Media has prepared three specialized publications. Children will work with the Chinese-language "Thumbs Up Little Junior," the Malay-language "Cilik Cerdik," or the Tamil-language "Balar Murasu." The program focuses on local culture, adapting content to age-specific needs to develop reading skills.

Digitalization will complement the printed formats. By 2027, mobile applications for Malay and Tamil languages will be launched, supplementing the already operational platform for learning Chinese. These apps will include games, songs, and stories for joint activities with parents. A Parent Centre section will allow adults to track progress and control the time children spend on screens.

Context and Institutional Support

Minister of Education Desmond Lee noted that English dominates in most Singaporean households. Therefore, it is important to make learning native languages engaging from an early age. According to the minister, parents and the older generation play a key role in this process by introducing language practice into daily communication.

"Early age is critically important for acquiring a language base, which is why we are transitioning from the group use of teaching materials to individual access, so that every child is involved in the process from the first days," said Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and demographics, in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

Since its establishment in 2011, the Lee Kuan Yew Bilingual Fund has invested nearly 35 million Singapore dollars in 290 various projects. Starting in 2024, the organization has expanded its operations by beginning work with universities and creative groups to support language skills among youth.

Metric Details Coverage until 2027 43,000 children (public sector) Coverage from 2027 72,000 children (all sectors) Fund investments 35 million SGD (since 2011)

Expert review: Elena Romanova, expert in social policy and demographics