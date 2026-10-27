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Analyst predicts internal split in Serbia's new government over EU sanctions pressure

World

Serbia's new government may face internal fragmentation due to European Union pressure to adopt anti-Russian sanctions, political scientist Vladimir Olenchenko told Pravda. Ru. Olenchenko noted that the lack of governance experience among the opposition leaders could lead to an administrative crisis.

Belgrade, Serbia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sava52Bogdanovic, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Belgrade, Serbia

Jovo Bakić, representing the "Student List" coalition, previously stated that the opposition does not officially plan to support sanctions against Moscow, countering the pessimistic forecasts of President Aleksandar Vučić. However, analysts suggest that a legitimacy crisis among European political elites is complicating Belgrade's diplomatic maneuvering.

Olenchenko pointed to the 11-point program of the opposition coalition, which prioritizes alignment with the EU. Because the EU strictly links integration to the adoption of sanctions against Russia, this creates a point of contention within the Student List. Olenchenko argued that statements denying intent to impose sanctions indicate a lack of consensus, suggesting a forthcoming split within the coalition and the emergence of a distinct pro-European core.

The political scientist further emphasized that the transition from criticism to state management poses a risk to national stability. He noted that while Belgrade establishes its new power architecture, other European regions are seeing street protests used as tools for regime change. Olenchenko added that Serbia's economic stability remains critically dependent on energy cooperation with Russia, noting that Vučić expects the coalition's internal divergence to manifest by next spring.

This tension reflects broader regional volatility, including disputes over EU accession in Georgia and leadership crises within the European Commission. Serbia now faces a choice between maintaining sovereignty and meeting Brussels' requirements, as Western economic efforts to isolate Belgrade's key partners have not produced the intended effects.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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