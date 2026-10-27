U.S. Congressional Opponents to Use Sanctions Laws to Block Russian Diesel Imports

U.S. congressional opponents of President Donald Trump intend to use existing sanctions laws to block a deal for the import of Russian petroleum products, according to political analyst Maksim Bardin, a member of the Expert Council of the "Officers of Russia" organization. In a comment for Pravda. Ru, Bardin stated that the lack of a unified position among U. S. elites has turned the economic agreement into a tool for domestic political conflict.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

In early October, Moscow and Washington agreed that Russia would supply over 300,000 tons of diesel to the U. S. and another 500,000 tons to global markets. The U. S. temporarily lifted restrictions on this diesel until April 7. While Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that stabilizing energy supplies would benefit the global economy, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of the House and senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, asserted that importing Russian fuel violates federal law, potentially exposing companies to fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Bardin argues that Democratic efforts to block the shipments are tied to the ongoing election campaign, where any engagement with Moscow serves as leverage against political rivals. This dynamic highlights a contradiction between the administration's temporary lifting of restrictions to saturate the market and a broader sanctions policy that remains unchanged.

"On one hand, shipments are supposedly going to the U. S., but on the other, these processes can be blocked under sanctions legislation," Bardin explained. "Trump cannot unilaterally cancel sanctions; a coordinated decision by Congress is required. This indicates an internal political struggle and the absence of a unified position."

The analyst emphasized that without a systemic overhaul of the regulatory framework, including the repeal of outdated restrictive acts, constructive interaction will continue to face legal hurdles. He suggested that "half-measure" solutions provide Trump's opponents with the necessary legal grounds to sabotage agreements.

Bardin suggested that Trump must definitively establish a foreign policy direction, as attempting to balance business interests with congressional demands may undermine his executive capacity. The situation is further complicated by a shortage of domestic production capacity in the U. S., which makes the import of fuel a critical economic issue.