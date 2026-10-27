World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

U.S. Congressional Opponents to Use Sanctions Laws to Block Russian Diesel Imports

World

U.S. congressional opponents of President Donald Trump intend to use existing sanctions laws to block a deal for the import of Russian petroleum products, according to political analyst Maksim Bardin, a member of the Expert Council of the "Officers of Russia" organization. In a comment for Pravda. Ru, Bardin stated that the lack of a unified position among U. S. elites has turned the economic agreement into a tool for domestic political conflict.

Capitol, Washington, USA
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Capitol, Washington, USA

In early October, Moscow and Washington agreed that Russia would supply over 300,000 tons of diesel to the U. S. and another 500,000 tons to global markets. The U. S. temporarily lifted restrictions on this diesel until April 7. While Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that stabilizing energy supplies would benefit the global economy, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of the House and senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, asserted that importing Russian fuel violates federal law, potentially exposing companies to fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Bardin argues that Democratic efforts to block the shipments are tied to the ongoing election campaign, where any engagement with Moscow serves as leverage against political rivals. This dynamic highlights a contradiction between the administration's temporary lifting of restrictions to saturate the market and a broader sanctions policy that remains unchanged.

"On one hand, shipments are supposedly going to the U. S., but on the other, these processes can be blocked under sanctions legislation," Bardin explained. "Trump cannot unilaterally cancel sanctions; a coordinated decision by Congress is required. This indicates an internal political struggle and the absence of a unified position."

The analyst emphasized that without a systemic overhaul of the regulatory framework, including the repeal of outdated restrictive acts, constructive interaction will continue to face legal hurdles. He suggested that "half-measure" solutions provide Trump's opponents with the necessary legal grounds to sabotage agreements.

Bardin suggested that Trump must definitively establish a foreign policy direction, as attempting to balance business interests with congressional demands may undermine his executive capacity. The situation is further complicated by a shortage of domestic production capacity in the U. S., which makes the import of fuel a critical economic issue.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts Angela Antonova Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains Galina Tychinskaja
Iran Releases $37M in US-Confiscated Oil Proceeds for Rare Disease Patients
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
Last materials
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Hits Decade Low Amid Accelerated Drawdown
Analyst predicts internal split in Serbia's new government over EU sanctions pressure
U.S. Congressional Opponents to Use Sanctions Laws to Block Russian Diesel Imports
Madagascar Pivots Investment Strategy from Raw Mineral Exports to Local Industrial Processing
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
Philippines Replaces Uniform Heat Policy With Four-Tier School Response System
Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight
Kyrgyzstan to halve number of administrative districts in territorial reform
Water infrastructure upgrades begin in 27 border villages of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region
Kyrgyzstan proposes law to force divorcing spouses to provide housing for children
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.