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Madagascar Pivots Investment Strategy from Raw Mineral Exports to Local Industrial Processing

World

Madagascar Prime Minister Mamitiana Jean-Ruffin Rajaonarison urged foreign investors to shift focus from raw material extraction to industrial processing during the World Investment Forum 2026, organized by UNCTAD in Doha, Qatar. The government's central strategy aims to break away from the traditional model of exporting unrefined minerals, seeking instead to attract capital for building local refining and processing capacity. This move is designed to retain added value within the country rather than transferring it to overseas processing entities.

The transition from raw export to industrial production raises questions about profit distribution and asset control. Establishing new facilities requires not only external investment but also a review of resource usage rights to ensure benefits are distributed among the state, local suppliers, and labor, rather than being confined to foreign capital. During the forum, the prime minister engaged in talks with Indonesian investors to explore economic cooperation pathways.

Simultaneously, discussions with UNCTAD representatives highlighted the need to combat illegal mining and mineral smuggling, addressing the leakage of value from the formal state sector. To facilitate this investment flow, the government cited reforms aimed at improving the business climate and fighting corruption. However, the tangible economic impact will depend less on the total volume of announced investments and more on the specific terms of concessions, particularly whether they mandate job creation for local specialists and integrate national enterprises into production chains.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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