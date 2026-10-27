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Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator

World

The Finnish government has denied reports that President Alexander Stubb was nominated as the European Union's official mediator for the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told Helsingin Sanomat that the appointment of Stubb as a negotiator has not been discussed at the state level and that Helsinki has not yet developed a formal position on the matter.

Петтери Орпо
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lauri Heikkinen, valtioneuvoston kanslia / Finnish Government, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Петтери Орпо

While lacking official negotiator status, Stubb is engaged in non-public efforts to support Kyiv. Orpo stated that Stubb is coordinating with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the specific request of the Ukrainian side. This activity is described as auxiliary and distinct from any formal EU process to select a representative for contacts with Moscow.

Orpo further noted that it is currently "not yet time" for Europe to open bilateral communication channels with Russia.

Speculation regarding Stubb's role intensified following a Politico report naming him a favorite for a European representative role in potential negotiations. This discourse coincided with events in October, including a meeting in St. Petersburg on October 21 between Vladimir Putin and U. S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. Following that meeting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the conflict is moving toward a conclusion, with a possible subsequent round of talks in Abu Dhabi in November.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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