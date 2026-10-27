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Philippines Replaces Uniform Heat Policy With Four-Tier School Response System

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The Philippine educational system is transitioning from a period of typhoon-induced school closures in Pampanga and other Luzon regions to the threats posed by a "super-El Niño." Rising temperatures and heat indices have made standard classroom environments hazardous to student health.

An empty classroom with inverted chairs and a black board
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
An empty classroom with inverted chairs and a black board

In public schools, where infrastructure often lacks the capacity to mitigate extreme heat, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) have resorted to independent fundraising for fans and air conditioning units, while students rely on portable cooling devices to maintain a bearable learning environment.

To address these conditions, the Department of Education (DepEd) issued Memorandum No. 064 (series 2026) regarding proactive and protective measures for the 2026-2027 super-El Niño period. The policy replaces a uniform national standard with a four-tier response system, ranging from "Hayo" to "Hinto." This framework empowers school principals to adjust instructional formats or suspend classes based on the actual conditions within specific classrooms rather than relying solely on general weather reports.

The DepEd strategy includes a mandate for schools to conduct environmental audits, focusing on ventilation, water supply, sanitation facilities, and food security for students and staff. This involves coordination with local government units and parent associations to address infrastructure deficits before they escalate into emergencies.

To prevent financial strain on families during drought-induced inflation, the ministry has prohibited schools from requiring parents to purchase gadgets, pay for internet access, acquire printed materials, or buy specific clothing and cooling devices as a prerequisite for continuing education via remote or hybrid learning models.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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