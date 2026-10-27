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Kyrgyzstan to halve number of administrative districts in territorial reform

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the next phase of its administrative-territorial reform, which involves the abolition of existing oblasts (regions) and districts. According to Elchibek Zhantaev, Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government, these administrative units will be replaced by new territorial entities called aymaks.

The reform aims to eliminate duplicating administrative bodies. Under the proposed structure, aymaks will function as territorial units larger than current districts but smaller than the current oblasts.

The plan involves reducing the current 40 districts to more than 20 aymaks. The government stated that the formation of these new units will be based on the geographical characteristics of the regions and their development potential. Specific proposals include dividing the Issyk-Kul region into northern and southern sectors, while territories in the Osh and Jalal-Abad regions may be consolidated based on their size and growth capacity.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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