Water infrastructure upgrades begin in 27 border villages of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region

Infrastructure works to modernize irrigation systems and drinking water supplies are currently being implemented across 27 border settlements in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region. The project focuses on the physical rehabilitation of water transport and delivery systems to improve resource availability for local populations.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use 49-year-old vegetable grower with a rusty barrel tap opening in a drought

The initiative is part of a project titled "Water for Peace: Climate-Resilient and Peaceful Communities," executed by the organization Mercy Corps. The project is financed by the German government through the PATRIP fund.

According to the press service of the Plenipotentiary Representation of the President in the Batken region, technical works have specifically commenced in the villages of Pasky-Aryk, Samarkandek, Ak-Tatyrs, Kapchygay, and Kok-Tash within the Batken district. The scope of work involves the improvement of irrigation canals-the primary conduits for agricultural water-and the upgrading of drinking water supply networks.

The physical objective of these interventions is to enhance the capacity and efficiency of water delivery to farmers and households. These material improvements to the irrigation and supply networks are intended to support agricultural productivity and the general living standards of the residents in these border areas.

The current status of the project was discussed during a meeting between Abdirashit Tashbaltaev, the Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Batken region, and representatives from Mercy Corps and PATRIP, where the focus remained on the effective utilization of available water resources and the technical development of the regional infrastructure.