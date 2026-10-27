Kyrgyzstan proposes law to force divorcing spouses to provide housing for children

A draft law has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan that would allow courts to mandate that a spouse who owns a home provide temporary housing or pay for rental accommodation for their former partner following a divorce. The initiative specifically targets the protection of individuals who find themselves in precarious living situations, particularly those with children in their care.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марк Ульянов is licensed under Все права защищены Court scene: wife with documents, husband share property

The necessity of such a measure was highlighted during regional visits by President Sadyr Japarov. In the Batken district, a woman named Gulzat reported that her husband left her with three children and was attempting to contest property documents in court to deprive her of jointly acquired assets. In the Aksy district, another woman recounted how her husband had transferred a land plot in the Ak-Ordo residential area to his father via a deed of gift without her consent; she now faces a lawsuit from her former father-in-law demanding she vacate the home where she lives with four children. President Japarov directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and judicial bodies to oversee these cases, stating that mothers with children should not be left without shelter.

Data from the National Statistical Committee indicates a gradual increase in registered divorces across most regions between 2021 and 2025. In 2025, the numbers were as follows: Bishkek (2,557), Jalal-Abad region (2,479), Osh region (2,273), Chuy region (2,175), Issyk-Kul region (1,534), Batken region (896), Osh city (829), Naryn region (834), and Talas region (633).

The legislative proposal was initiated by ten members of the Jogorku Kenesh, including Speaker Marlen Mamataliev and deputies Gulkan Moldobekova, Gulnara Akimbaeva, Gulnara Baatyrova, Medina Kairylbekova, Rakhat Zhunushbaeva, Makhabat Mavlyanova, Zhyldyz Taalaibek kyzy, Bolot Sagynaev, Bekmurza Ergeshov, and Aybek Altynbekov. Deputy Gulnara Baatyrova noted that the bill addresses the plight of women who, because the home is registered to a spouse or their relatives, are forced to seek refuge in temporary rehabilitation centers or rentals.

Under the proposed norms, courts would decide on housing provisions based on the material conditions and health of both parties, as well as the presence of children. The court could order the property owner to provide a residence for a specific period or fund a rental. Crucially, the bill does not transfer ownership of the property nor does it mandate continued joint residency.

Legal experts have offered differing perspectives on the implementation of the bill. Human rights lawyer Esenia Ramazanova supports the move, stating that in 80-95% of divorce cases, children remain with the mother. She highlighted a systemic issue where fathers in high-ranking positions provide certificates of low official income (10,000-15,000 soms) to minimize alimony payments, despite owning significant assets.

Zhibek Kenzhebekova, founder of the "My v Prave" law firm, agrees with the goal but argues for more precise criteria. She warned that without clear definitions of "need," duration of marriage, and maximum rental caps, the law could lead to an increase in judicial disputes. Kenzhebekova noted that owning a property does not always equate to having the liquidity to pay rent, citing potential mortgages or other financial obligations of the owner.

The proposal draws on international precedents. In Spain, Article 96 of the Civil Code grants the right to use the family home to minor children and the custodial parent. French law allows courts to determine who uses the home during divorce proceedings and whether a compensation fee is required. In Germany, the right of use can be transferred based on the interests of children and the circumstances of the parties. In the United States, such as in Arizona and Utah, temporary court orders can grant exclusive use of the family home and appoint temporary support payments until a final resolution is reached.