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Kyrgyzstan's October electricity demand reaches December levels

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

On October 27, electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan reached 64.318 million kWh, marking the highest recorded demand for the autumn period. According to the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan (NESK), this figure represents a significant increase compared to the same date in the previous year, when consumption stood at 47.869 million kWh-a rise of 16.449 million kWh.

Electrical wires
Photo: NASA website
Electrical wires

The current load level typically aligns with December, one of the coldest months of the year, where consumption generally reaches or exceeds 66 million kWh. The acceleration of this demand into October is attributed to a sharp drop in temperature and a corresponding increase in the use of electric heating appliances.

This surge in demand increases the physical stress on the electrical infrastructure, specifically affecting transformers and power lines. In response, NESK has implemented 24-hour monitoring of the grid's operational status to manage the heightened load.

To mitigate the pressure on the system during peak hours, the utility company has advised consumers to rationalize energy use during the morning and evening periods, specifically suggesting the sequential use of high-power appliances to reduce simultaneous load on the network.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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