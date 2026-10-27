Ontario proposes digital Photo Card with mandatory 2026 legislation protecting physical ID rights

Ontario has announced a proposal to issue a digital version of the Ontario Photo Card, the government-issued identification credential for residents who do not hold a driver's licence. The Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement confirmed the plan on Friday, outlining a multi-year timeline that begins with public consultations later this year and aims to introduce enabling legislation in 2027.

The immediate institutional act is a proposal, not an implementation. The province has not yet drafted the specific legislative text nor established the technical infrastructure for the digital credential. Instead, the Ministry has scheduled public consultations for the remainder of 2024 to determine the operational parameters of the system. A central focus of these consultations is the protection of privacy, a technical and legal challenge inherent in migrating physical identity data to a digital format.

Stephen Crawford, the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, stated that the objective is to provide a "trusted and seamless” method for presenting identification. The Ministry's news release emphasizes that this digital option is intended to offer convenience and security, specifically by reducing the risks associated with lost or stolen physical cards. However, the release explicitly preserves the status quo regarding physical documents: the Ontario Photo Card will remain available in physical form, and the digital version will be optional, not a replacement.

To address potential concerns about the loss of physical identification options, the province has indicated it will introduce a law in 2026 to enshrine the right of Ontarians to use only physical identification. This legislative step is positioned as a prerequisite to the broader rollout, ensuring that the digital credential operates alongside, rather than replacing, the existing paper-based system. The mechanism for this change is legislative: the government must pass a specific statute to create the legal framework for digital credentials, a process that cannot occur until the consultations conclude and the legislative drafting phase begins.

The scope of this initial proposal is limited to the Ontario Photo Card. The Ministry noted that separate consultations will be required before considering optional digital versions of driver's licences or health cards. This staged approach signals that the digital transformation of identity in Ontario is being treated as a series of distinct procedural and legislative events, starting with the non-driver identification category.