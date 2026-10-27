World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Saint-Jérôme exchanges parking lots for natural areas, prompting ten municipalities to seek the strategy
Bill C-39 would allow cabinet to override federal environmental laws for national interest projects
ED challenges NewsClick's foreign funding pipeline in Supreme Court appeal
India approves procurement of over 300 additional K9 Vajra-T howitzers in ₹20,000 crore deal
India's Supreme Court grants petitioners 10 days to respond to ECI affidavit on electoral roll revisions
Skipping blood pressure pills may cancel their protective effect against heart attack and stroke
New Trial Shows Liquid Can Stop Tooth Decay in Young Children Without Drilling
Phuket Floods: Why Low-Clearance Cars Get Stranded in Patong
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides

Ontario proposes digital Photo Card with mandatory 2026 legislation protecting physical ID rights

World » Canada

Ontario has announced a proposal to issue a digital version of the Ontario Photo Card, the government-issued identification credential for residents who do not hold a driver's licence. The Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement confirmed the plan on Friday, outlining a multi-year timeline that begins with public consultations later this year and aims to introduce enabling legislation in 2027.

The immediate institutional act is a proposal, not an implementation. The province has not yet drafted the specific legislative text nor established the technical infrastructure for the digital credential. Instead, the Ministry has scheduled public consultations for the remainder of 2024 to determine the operational parameters of the system. A central focus of these consultations is the protection of privacy, a technical and legal challenge inherent in migrating physical identity data to a digital format.

Stephen Crawford, the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, stated that the objective is to provide a "trusted and seamless” method for presenting identification. The Ministry's news release emphasizes that this digital option is intended to offer convenience and security, specifically by reducing the risks associated with lost or stolen physical cards. However, the release explicitly preserves the status quo regarding physical documents: the Ontario Photo Card will remain available in physical form, and the digital version will be optional, not a replacement.

To address potential concerns about the loss of physical identification options, the province has indicated it will introduce a law in 2026 to enshrine the right of Ontarians to use only physical identification. This legislative step is positioned as a prerequisite to the broader rollout, ensuring that the digital credential operates alongside, rather than replacing, the existing paper-based system. The mechanism for this change is legislative: the government must pass a specific statute to create the legal framework for digital credentials, a process that cannot occur until the consultations conclude and the legislative drafting phase begins.

The scope of this initial proposal is limited to the Ontario Photo Card. The Ministry noted that separate consultations will be required before considering optional digital versions of driver's licences or health cards. This staged approach signals that the digital transformation of identity in Ontario is being treated as a series of distinct procedural and legislative events, starting with the non-driver identification category.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
Americas
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Showbiz
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
Iran Releases $37M in US-Confiscated Oil Proceeds for Rare Disease Patients
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts Angela Antonova Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains Galina Tychinskaja
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk
Last materials
ED challenges NewsClick's foreign funding pipeline in Supreme Court appeal
India approves procurement of over 300 additional K9 Vajra-T howitzers in ₹20,000 crore deal
India's Supreme Court grants petitioners 10 days to respond to ECI affidavit on electoral roll revisions
Skipping blood pressure pills may cancel their protective effect against heart attack and stroke
New Trial Shows Liquid Can Stop Tooth Decay in Young Children Without Drilling
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline
Phuket Floods: Why Low-Clearance Cars Get Stranded in Patong
Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
Makeup Artist: Avoid Heavy Foundation to Fix Tired Skin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.