Saint-Jérôme exchanges parking lots for natural areas, prompting ten municipalities to seek the strategy

In the Laurentides region of Quebec, the Saint-Jérôme municipal council has implemented a land exchange that directly alters the availability of urban space. The city acquired natural areas for preservation in return for parking lots, which are now designated for real estate development. Mayor Rémi Barbeau noted that this specific mechanism of trading preservation for buildable land prompted inquiries from approximately ten other municipalities seeking to replicate the strategy.

Municipal Coordination and Land Use

Barbeau's example illustrates a shift in how local governments manage finite urban land. Instead of isolating decisions, the agreement signed by more than 50 municipalities in the region, known as the Accord des Laurentides, encourages the sharing of planning methodologies. The Accord establishes a framework for specific, measurable commitments in environmental management, mobility, and social economy. This collaborative approach aims to reduce redundant public spending, such as multiple cities commissioning separate studies for similar issues, thereby redirecting tax revenue toward tangible urban services.

The practical application of this coordination is visible in the region's approach to waste management and social economy. Catherine Hamé, the warden of the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut, highlighted that waste management budgets can constitute up to 50% of a municipality's total expenditures. To address this financial pressure, the Accord promotes the expansion of social economy enterprises that handle reuse and waste processing. This shifts the role of social enterprises from peripheral services to central providers of essential urban infrastructure, creating economic value while managing the physical disposal of waste.

The initiative was formalized at the Sommet des Laurentides in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, where municipal officials reviewed these shared challenges. The agreement mandates that participating cities report on their progress through a public website, ensuring that commitments regarding mobility and living environment resilience are tracked between annual summits. This structure links municipal planning decisions directly to verifiable changes in local resource allocation and land use.