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Bill C-39 would allow cabinet to override federal environmental laws for national interest projects

World » Canada

The Canadian federal government is moving to streamline industrial project approvals through Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, which would grant the federal cabinet authority to exempt projects deemed to be in the "national interest" from key environmental laws, including the Species at Risk Act, the Fisheries Act, and the Impact Assessment Act.

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Administrative Mechanism of Bill C-39

Currently under committee review, Bill C-39 introduces three primary procedural changes that alter how environmental protections are applied to industrial development:

  • Exemption Authority: The federal cabinet may bypass statutory biodiversity protections for designated priority projects.
  • Pre-assessment Work: A clause would allow project construction to begin before the completion of formal environmental assessments or the issuance of required permits.
  • Fiscal Offsets: Proposed amendments to the Fisheries Act would enable companies to pay a fee to compensate for harming fish and fish habitats, rather than adhering to strict prevention mandates. Additionally, project conditions could be removed if they are determined to be "too costly."

Institutional Impact on Species Protection

These legislative shifts occur alongside a reduction in the operational capacity of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada due to funding cuts. The practical result is a gap between the government's global commitments and its domestic regulatory framework.

While Canada is a signatory to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework-pledging to protect 30% of its lands and waters by 2030-the implementation of Bill C-39 would allow the executive branch to override the very laws designed to meet those targets. For example, a federal assessment panel has already identified that the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 port expansion will have "significant" impacts on the endangered southern resident orca population. Under the proposed framework, such findings could be superseded by a "national interest" designation.

Provincial and International Context

The federal strategy relies partly on provincial cooperation and "nature financing" to attract private investment for conservation. However, the institutional landscape is shifting in British Columbia, where the newly elected BC Conservative government has expressed opposition to the creation of new protected areas, potentially stalling Indigenous-led conservation projects that were advanced under the previous administration.

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature Julie Dabrusin has stated that the committee stage of Bill C-39 serves as the formal mechanism for incorporating public and scientific feedback to refine the legislation before it becomes law by the end of the year.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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