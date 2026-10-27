ED challenges NewsClick's foreign funding pipeline in Supreme Court appeal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raised critical questions regarding the ownership structure and operational agreements of the news portal NewsClick in an appeal filed before the Supreme Court. The central agency is scrutinising the financial and service-level arrangements the portal maintained with foreign entities, alleging a lack of transparency in its funding and content distribution models.

According to the ED, the website 'Peoples Dispatch' was originally owned and controlled by NewsClick. The agency further alleges that the American Justice and Education Fund provided payments to NewsClick specifically to facilitate the uploading of content onto the platform. These assertions point toward a structured financial pipeline where foreign funds were utilised to influence domestic digital media output.

The agency's focus remains on tracing the flow of these funds to determine if they bypass regulatory norms governing foreign contributions and whether such arrangements constitute a breach of financial laws. By challenging the service arrangements in the apex court, the ED seeks to establish a direct link between the foreign funding and the operational control of the digital news outlets involved.