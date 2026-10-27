India approves procurement of over 300 additional K9 Vajra-T howitzers in ₹20,000 crore deal

The Ministry of Defence has granted in-principle approval for the procurement of over 300 additional K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzers. With an estimated expenditure exceeding ₹20,000 crore, this acquisition is a strategic move to scale the Indian Army's artillery capabilities along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Automatic mortar

Currently, the Indian Army operates 100 K9 Vajra units, with another 100 under manufacture following a December 2024 order. The new approval aims to bring the total fleet to 500 units. In organizational terms, this allows for the formation of 25 artillery regiments, with each regiment consisting of 20 guns (18 active units divided into three batteries and two reserves for maintenance and combat replacement).

Technical Configuration and Operational Mechanism

The K9 Vajra-T is an Indian variant of the South Korean K9 Thunder. It is a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer. Unlike towed artillery, the Vajra-T integrates a heavy tracked chassis with an armoured rotating turret, providing a combination of protection and high battlefield mobility.

The system is engineered for "shoot-and-scoot" tactics: the crew can deploy, fire high-angle explosive shells at targets behind geographical obstacles (such as mountains), and relocate rapidly to avoid counter-battery fire. The chassis is an all-welded steel hull designed to protect the five-man crew from landmines, shell fragments, and small-arms fire. A key maneuverability feature is its ability to perform brake-torqueing, allowing the vehicle to turn within its own footprint in confined spaces.

Production and Indigenisation

The platforms are manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at the Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, in partnership with Hanwha Aerospace of South Korea. The project has evolved through three distinct financial and production stages:

First Contract (May 2017): 100 guns at a cost of ₹4,500 crore (approx. ₹45 crore per unit).

100 guns at a cost of ₹4,500 crore (approx. ₹45 crore per unit). Second Contract (Dec 2024): 100 guns at a cost of ₹7,629 crore (approx. ₹76.3 crore per unit).

100 guns at a cost of ₹7,629 crore (approx. ₹76.3 crore per unit). Current Proposal: 300+ guns with a projected budget of over ₹20,000 crore.

Regarding indigenous content, L&T reports that over 80% of physical work packages and sub-assemblies are handled in India, with overall indigenisation by value exceeding 50%. The Ministry of Defence has mandated a target of over 70% indigenous content for the latest batch. Locally produced components include the hull and turret structures, fire control systems, communication suites, autoloaders, and NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) protection. However, the high-precision gun barrels and breech mechanisms remain imports from South Korea.

Operational Adaptability: From Deserts to High Altitudes

While originally optimized for desert warfare, the 2020 standoff in Ladakh necessitated a shift in the Vajra-T's operational role. After successful high-altitude trials, a full regiment was deployed to eastern Ladakh, equipped with specialized winterisation kits to ensure functionality in extreme cold.

The system provides a critical advantage on the relatively flat plateaus of Ladakh, offering a strike range of 40 km (extending to 50 km with specialized projectiles). However, the Army distinguishes between different Himalayan terrains; the heavy tracked platform is effective on plateaus but remains unsuitable for steep, road-starved mountainous regions where lighter towed artillery is still required.

Technical Specifications