India's Supreme Court grants petitioners 10 days to respond to ECI affidavit on electoral roll revisions

India's Supreme Court has granted petitioners 10 days to respond to a detailed affidavit filed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in which the poll panel defends the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls against allegations of procedural irregularities.

The legal challenge centres on the internal functioning of the ECI, following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected to multiple decisions regarding the SIR, alleging they were issued without their knowledge or recommendation. These claims led to calls from opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a 248-page response filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, the ECI strongly rejected these assertions. The commission maintained that the SIR was fully authorised by law and that the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the panel. Furthermore, the ECI denied that any unauthorised amendments were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration, describing the allegations as "unfortunate" aspersions.

Parallel to this, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana has issued notices to the ECI regarding a separate plea by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen. The petition alleges that changes were made to Form 6 during the SIR process in Bihar without the necessary approval from the apex court.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing MP Sen, contested the ECI's claims, stating that the poll panel had wrongly attributed the changes in Form 6 to the court's approval. The CJI noted that all raised issues would be examined as the court awaits the rejoinder from the petitioners.