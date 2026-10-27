Guyana records no cyber-fraud convictions in 2025 despite 25 cases instituted

Georgetown, Guyana — New data released at a recent cybersecurity symposium suggests a widening gap between the nation's rapid adoption of digital financial tools and its current capacity to prosecute cyber-enabled financial fraud effectively. While the government accelerates the rollout of a national instant payment system, enforcement statistics indicate that no convictions for computer-related fraud were recorded in 2025, despite dozens of cases being instituted.

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The Guyana Police Force disclosed that approximately 1.1 million cyberattack attempts were detected in the first half of 2026, according to cybersecurity partner Brava Fortinet. These figures represent identified threats rather than confirmed successful intrusions, yet they highlight the increasing digital exposure of local businesses as operations migrate online.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken provided further details on enforcement outcomes for 2025. He reported that 50 cybercrime cases were instituted that year, including 25 involving computer-related fraud. The Police Force recorded 15 convictions in the same period. Of these, 13 involved the use of computer systems to humiliate or embarrass individuals, and two involved child sexual abuse material. Notably, none of the 15 reported convictions were for financial fraud.

Law enforcement officials clarified that the absence of fraud convictions does not necessarily imply a failure to prosecute all 25 cases, as some may still be pending in the courts or relate to offenses committed in previous years. However, the lack of published data on the outcomes of specific financial fraud complaints has drawn criticism from business observers, who argue that transparency regarding investigation and recovery rates is essential for public confidence.

This concern is compounded by a high-profile legal case that underscored questions about the interpretation of cybercrime laws. In January 2026, businessman Stanley Basdeo, a car dealership operator, was arrested and charged after posting a TikTok video expressing frustration over difficulties obtaining a firearm licence. In the video, Basdeo referenced allegations that bribes were required to secure such licences but did not name specific officials.

Basdeo was released on G$200,000 bail with his US passport surrendered, preventing him from leaving the country. He remained in Guyana for nearly two months before the case was dismissed on February 26 following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions. According to Stabroek News, the prosecutor informed the court that the video contained no elements of cybercrime and that the issues raised warranted investigation by other authorities rather than criminal prosecution under the Cybercrime Act.

The Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry raised concerns that such enforcement actions could discourage entrepreneurs from discussing their experiences with public institutions openly. The chamber called for clarification on how the law is being interpreted to ensure that lawful expression and administrative complaints are not conflated with criminal conduct.

These legal developments occur against the backdrop of the government's plan to expand digital payments nationwide. Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has outlined an India-inspired payment system designed to enable instant transfers between individuals and businesses via mobile phones and QR codes, with a target rollout before the end of 2026.

Business leaders warn that without robust fraud-reporting procedures, account-freezing mechanisms, and consumer protections, small businesses face significant risks. They point to scenarios where a merchant releases goods based on fraudulent digital payment confirmations and lacks the institutional support to trace or recover funds, particularly in cross-border transactions.

While the Police Commissioner acknowledged the need to strengthen investigative capacity through digital forensics training and international cooperation, industry stakeholders emphasize that these measures must yield measurable results. The core question for stakeholders moving forward is not merely the volume of digital transactions processed, but the demonstrable ability of institutions to trace stolen funds, recover assets, and distinguish between criminal activity and legitimate civic discourse.