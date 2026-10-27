Cummings Lodge road construction 75 per cent complete with link to Aubrey Barker Highway

Minister of Housing Hon. Collin Croal recently inspected the ongoing construction of 1,800 metres of reinforced concrete roadways at the Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme in Region Four, confirming that the project is 75 per cent complete.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by https://catalanoconcrete.com/, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Concrete road on the site

The development creates a direct vehicular link to the main Aubrey Barker Four-lane Highway, providing a second primary access point for the community beyond the existing route via Red Road, "E' Field, and Sophia.

During the site inspection, Minister Croal stated that the eastern segment of the new thoroughfare is expected to open to all vehicle types within one week, while the western segment is projected for completion within two weeks.

He noted that this work fulfils commitments made during a previous community outreach session in July, during which residents requested improved access from the Aubrey Barker end of the scheme.

The new infrastructure connects the housing scheme to a broader network of regional highways, including the Ogle-Eccles Highway, the Mandela to Eccles Highway, and the Heroes Highway. This interconnection facilitates direct travel to central Georgetown, the East Coast, the East Bank, and Region Three via the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge.

The northern section of the Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme currently comprises more than 450 completed turn-key two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats and elevated homes, alongside internal concrete roads, a police outpost, and public open spaces.

In the southern section, where house lots have been allocated, first-phase infrastructure-including electrical networks and pipelines-has been installed as residents begin constructing their homes.

The Ministry of Housing has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing infrastructure development in the area, with further improvements planned as occupancy rates increase and additional families settle into the community.