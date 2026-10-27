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Alliance For Change backs Lula re-election, notes Guyana-Brazil trade reaches US$1 billion

World » Americas » Guyana

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has formally extended its congratulations to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following his re-election, calling for the continued strengthening of bilateral ties and the reinforcement of democratic institutions within the region.

President of Brazil Lula da Silva
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki by Palácio do Planalto from Brasilia, Brasil - 01.01.2023 - Solenidade de Posse Presidencial 39º presidente do Brasil, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=128138384
President of Brazil Lula da Silva

In a statement released today, the opposition party characterized the victory of President Lula as a significant democratic milestone. The AFC indicated that the renewed mandate provides a strategic opening to advance Brazil's national development and foster greater prosperity for its citizens.

The election results, confirmed by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, saw President Lula secure 51.79 per cent of the valid votes in the October 25 runoff, prevailing over the conservative candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, who garnered 48.21 per cent. This result secures a fourth, non-consecutive term for the 80-year-old leader, who previously served as president from 2003 to 2011.

Bilateral Economic and Strategic Ties

Addressing the relationship between the two South American neighbours, the AFC highlighted shared interests in security, economic development, and the socio-economic advancement of their respective populations. While the party did not propose specific new policy initiatives, it emphasized the potential for deepening existing partnerships based on mutual respect and good governance.

The diplomatic connection between Guyana and Brazil, which dates back to August 26, 1968, has seen a marked increase in economic activity. According to data from Guyana's Department of Public Information, bilateral trade rose to approximately US$1 billion by May 2026, a substantial increase from the US$58 million recorded in 2020. This growth is primarily attributed to expansion in the energy, mining, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

Beyond trade, the two nations maintain a shared focus on cross-border infrastructure, transport links, and border security, reflecting the strategic necessity of stable relations with the southern neighbour.

The AFC concluded its statement by expressing trust that President Lula's leadership will contribute to a stable future for Brazil and enhance regional relations throughout South America.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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