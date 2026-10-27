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Road Chaos: Greater Manchester's transit overhaul will cost millions

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The expansion of the Bee Network in Greater Manchester is currently constrained by the physical infrastructure required to move high-frequency transit between the outer boroughs and the city centre. Mayor Bev Craig has outlined a phased approach to resolving this, prioritising road reliability and increased bus frequency before the introduction of new tram and tram-train lines.

The John Rylands Library, Manchester
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eirian Evans, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
The John Rylands Library, Manchester

The immediate operational focus is on the condition of the road surface. Craig confirmed that more than £60m from a new pothole fund is being directed at repairing roads to improve service reliability. This investment addresses the physical degradation that disrupts scheduled transit, ensuring that the expanded orbital routes can maintain consistent timings.

Changes to bus services have already been implemented to improve capacity on key orbital routes. In August, the 615 service was extended to connect Wigan and Bolton via Middlebrook. Simultaneously, the 471 route linking Bury, Bolton, and Rochdale saw an increase in frequency, with additional daytime services introduced and expanded early morning, evening, and Sunday operations. The 409 route, serving Ashton-under-Lyne, Hathershaw, Oldham, Royton, and Rochdale, also received extra buses last year.

Future improvements are scheduled to alter the physical connectivity of the network. In spring 2027, the frequency of the 368 service between Stockport, Wythenshawe, and Manchester Airport will increase. New tram stops are set to open at Sandhills in Manchester, Elton Reservoir in Bury, and Cop Road in Oldham. These additions are part of a broader plan to expand the Bee Network with new bus, tram, and tram-train links, including a proposed Metrolink route connecting Oldham, Rochdale, Heywood, and Bury.

Additional infrastructure investments are planned to support these services, including new bus lanes and smart traffic signals designed to give buses priority at junctions. These measures aim to reduce delays at intersections, a key factor in maintaining the speed and reliability of the expanded orbital network.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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