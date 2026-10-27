Azets urges Bolton firms to stay vigilant despite 3.6 per cent drop in UK insolvencies

Despite a month-on-month decline in UK insolvency figures, local firms in Bolton are being urged to remain vigilant, as accountancy experts argue the drop does not signify a return to normal economic conditions.

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Azets, an accountancy and business advisory firm with offices in the town, has analysed the latest UK insolvency statistics for September 2026. The data shows a 3.6 per cent drop in corporate insolvencies compared to August. However, Jonathan Amor, restructuring and insolvency partner at Azets, cautioned that the figures should not be interpreted as a signal of broader recovery.

"Despite the monthly fall in insolvencies, this September marked the end of a chapter rather than a change of season for many businesses as the economic alarm bells continue to sound,” Mr Amor said. He noted that costs are still rising and profits are shrinking, while vacancies sit at a 12-year low because many businesses can no longer afford to hire.

The structure behind the decline

Of the 1,882 corporate insolvencies recorded in September, the figure represented a 4.6 per cent decrease compared to the same month last year. Mr Amor attributed the overall decline primarily to a drop in administrations. Yet, he highlighted a contrasting trend within the data: compulsory liquidations have risen for four consecutive months, reaching the second-highest figure this year.

This divergence suggests that while fewer companies are entering formal rescue processes, creditors in both the public and private sectors are increasingly pursuing debts. Many company directors, Mr Amor added, "continue to run out of fight and funds after years of tough trading conditions.”

Sector-specific pressures

The advisory firm pointed to specific challenges facing different industries in the region. In retail, increased sales over the summer have been offset by rising energy bills and higher wages. The construction sector continues to struggle with a lack of new work, rising material costs, and ongoing issues with payment times. Meanwhile, the property sector remains affected by a stagnant market, falling prices, high debt levels, and rising borrowing costs.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, particularly as businesses enter the winter period. Mr Amor warned that as the weather turns colder, households will be forced to stretch their budgets further in the run-up to Christmas. This reduction in disposable income is expected to further impact industries that depend on discretionary spending.

Azets advised companies showing early signs of financial distress to seek professional advice promptly. "We know it's a hard conversation to have, but starting it when the signs of financial distress first start showing themselves gives you more time, more options and a better chance of turning your situation around,” Mr Amor said.