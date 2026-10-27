Carer's Allowance taper to replace cliff-edge earnings limit

Unpaid carers who exceed their earnings limit by a few pence will no longer lose their entire benefit payment immediately. Under a proposed change to the Carers Allowance, the Government intends to replace the current "cliff edge" with a taper system.

Currently, breaching the earnings threshold results in the total withdrawal of the allowance. The expected reform will instead reduce payments by 1 for every 1 earned above the limit, preventing the sudden financial loss experienced by those taking on additional paid work.

The move is part of a series of "everyday fixes" announced by Prime Minister Andy Burnham ahead of Wednesday Budget, aimed at mitigating specific cost-of-living pressures.

Broader Household and Business Measures

Alongside the benefits reform, the Government has outlined several targeted adjustments to reduce daily expenses:

Travel and Energy: The 55p-a-mile tax-free mileage allowance will be made permanent, and tariffs on kerosene used for domestic heating will be reduced.

The 55p-a-mile tax-free mileage allowance will be made permanent, and tariffs on kerosene used for domestic heating will be reduced. Food and Farming: Tariffs will be cut on fertiliser and popular imported goods, including beans, gherkins, and chocolate.

Tariffs will be cut on fertiliser and popular imported goods, including beans, gherkins, and chocolate. Parental Support: Parental pay support will be extended to over 150,000 parents annually, including self-employed fathers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that these measures are intended to address problems that "cost people money or simply arenn fair," specifically citing nurses and unpaid carers picking up extra shifts.

Reported Budgetary Adjustments

Separate to official government announcements, national press reports indicate further expected changes in the Budget. The Times reports that the national living wage is likely to rise by nearly 4%, moving from 12.71 to 13.20 per hour. It is further suggested that the minimum wage for 18-to-20-year-olds will now rise at approximately the same rate as the national living wage, ending the practice of higher proportional increases for this age group.

Additionally, The Sun reports that Chancellor John Healey is expected to freeze fuel duty at 52p per litre. This would extend a freeze that has lasted 16 years, reportedly due to concerns regarding the impact of the conflict in Iran on motorists.

Homelessness and Immediate Relief

A funding package of 432 million has been disclosed to assist in moving homeless people off the streets by Christmas. The Prime Minister stated the objective is to ensure every person sleeping rough is provided with an offer of help by the end of the year.

These developments follow previous interventions by the administration, including a winter VAT cut on energy bills and reduced business rates for pubs and clubs.