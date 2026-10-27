Trump Energy Holdings Rise 43% as U.S. Gas Prices Hit $4.29

U.S. households are paying an average of $856 more for gasoline since the start of the war with Iran, as fuel prices climb while the president's personal energy holdings see significant gains. According to a report from Democrats on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, President Trump's oil and gas assets grew from a range of $12.6 million-$46 million at the end of 2025 to between $22.5 million and $81.6 million, marking an average value increase of 43%.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Splashes of petrol

Energy Profits vs. Household Costs

The financial surge for energy companies is reflected in the S&P 500 energy sector, which jumped more than 50% this year, far outpacing the broader index's 11% rise. For the average American consumer, this volatility manifests as a sharp increase in daily expenses. In early February, before the conflict began, regular gas averaged $2.87 per gallon and diesel $3.68. Eight months later, those prices have risen to $4.29 and $6.28, respectively, while the Brent crude benchmark climbed from under $75 to over $115 per barrel.

Trading Activity and Conflict of Interest

Based on financial filings with the Office of Government Ethics, the president purchased between $4.7 million and $17.5 million in oil and gas stocks between March and August. During the same period, he sold between $2 million and $5.4 million. His largest holdings include Chevron (up to $23.1 million) and ExxonMobil (up to $18.4 million), both of which saw their stock prices rise by roughly 22% to 25% since February 20.

The timing of certain trades has drawn scrutiny. On April 7, the day the president declared a ceasefire, his accounts sold between $500,000 and $1 million in ExxonMobil stock. The stock closed at $163.91 that day and opened more than 6% lower at $153.52 the following morning.

Official Response and Market Drivers

The White House denies any conflict of interest, stating that the president's portfolio is managed by independent third-party institutions using computer-based model portfolios that replicate recognized indexes. Spokesman Davis Ingle emphasized that neither the president nor his family directs these investment decisions.

While the president has claimed that oil prices will drop once the conflict ends and recently invoked the Defense Production Act to spend $150 million on fuel production, the timeline for relief remains uncertain. UN Ambassador Mike Waltz suggested the war could last another year, leaving U. S. families to absorb the continued costs of Middle Eastern supply disruptions.