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Iran's 'Rings of Revenge' Campaign Mobilizes Citizen Savings for Retaliation Against Western Officials

World

Iran has launched a public campaign, "Rings of Revenge," in which citizens are voluntarily surrendering personal savings and family heirlooms to fund retaliation for the deaths of senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Since late February 2026, thousands of women have donated gold jewelry and wedding rings to special funds, converting private capital into a resource for political objectives.

Iranian women
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Iranian women

The initiative, supported by the "Nahz-e Madari" (Motherhood Movement), targets a broad demographic, including students, workers, and widows of recent conflicts. Participants are contributing not merely scrap metal, but symbols of familial stability, such as rings and relics passed down through generations.

Organizers have established a specific engagement framework. Donors receive bracelets featuring bullet-shaped elements, explicitly linking their contribution to future military or sabotage actions. The stated purpose of the funds is to cover the costs of "every bullet spent on revenge." Campaign leaders claim that the international branch of the initiative has attracted more than 665,000 participants and raised over $116 million.

In Iran, gold traditionally functions as a primary tool for hedging risks and preserving capital during periods of instability. The widespread relinquishment of these assets for non-refundable donations suggests a high degree of societal radicalization, where ideological priorities have superseded personal financial security.

Movement leaders state that the accumulated resources will be directed against senior Western officials, including U. S. President Donald Trump. This positions the funds outside the legal framework of international finance, potentially leading to their classification as financing for terrorism.

The initiative received top-level approval when Ayatollah Seyyed Moe Khamenei, the successor to the late leader, declared retaliation a priority over all other state tasks. This shift transforms voluntary financial participation into a quasi-religious obligation. In public spaces, particularly among university circles, non-participation is increasingly interpreted as disloyalty or betrayal, creating social pressure to divert private savings to state interests not allocated in the official budget.

For ordinary participants, the campaign represents a direct loss of personal well-being, exchanging material assets that could ensure future stability for symbolic involvement in a global confrontation. Experts note that while the sums raised are substantial, the mechanisms for implementing these funds remain opaque. It remains unclear how the accumulated millions will be coordinated outside Iran or what specific geopolitical effect they will have. However, the state ideology has successfully transformed the private economy of citizens into a resource for continued escalation.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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