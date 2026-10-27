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Morocco's 2025 Preferential Imports Rise 7% to 241.3 Billion Dirhams

World

According to a new report from the Exchange Office (Office des changes), Morocco's imports under free trade agreements expanded by 7% in 2025, reaching 241.3 billion dirhams. This represents an increase of 15.8 billion dirhams compared to the previous year, indicating a broader shift in the country's sourcing patterns and dependency structures.

Fez, Morocco
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by AyoubPazolini, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Fez, Morocco

The European Union has emerged as the dominant supplier, accounting for 68% of all preferential imports into Morocco. This concentration signals a deepening integration of the Moroccan economy into European production chains, where the flow of goods is no longer merely transactional but structural.

Within the bloc, Spain remains the primary partner with supply volumes of 43.5 billion dirhams. France, while holding a smaller share of 25.8 billion dirhams, recorded the sharpest increase, with imports rising by 2.6 billion dirhams. Germany and Italy demonstrated stable double-digit growth of 14.7% and 11.3%, respectively, with each country supplying goods valued at 20.6 billion dirhams.

The automotive sector serves as the primary driver of this import growth. Total imports in this category reached 28 billion dirhams, up by 7.4 billion over the year. This surge reflects both a recovery in purchasing power and the renewal of corporate vehicle fleets, creating a specific demand channel for foreign light and commercial vehicles.

In contrast, trade with the United States contracted by 9.2%, a decrease of 3.3 billion dirhams. The report attributes this decline not to political leverage but to specific market conditions, including reduced purchases of liquefied gas and hydrocarbons, as well as a drop in the import of high-cost aviation equipment. This shift removes a previous dependency on U. S. energy and heavy machinery, altering the cost structure for these specific inputs.

Simultaneously, Turkey has strengthened its position in the Moroccan market, with imports rising by 13.8%. This growth is driven primarily by the supply of semi-finished products required for further processing in Moroccan industry, highlighting a direct input-output dependency in the local manufacturing sector.

Regional dynamics under the Agadir Agreement, which includes Egypt, Tunisia, and Jordan, showed a different trend. After years of growth, import volumes in this bloc decreased by 2.6%. Morocco reduced its intake of industrial raw materials and semi-finished goods from neighboring countries, partially substituting them with food products and animal-derived goods. This substitution indicates a reallocation of trade priorities within the North African and Middle Eastern corridor.

Data from the Exchange Office illustrates that Morocco's economic trajectory in 2025 is characterized by a reliance on European technology and transport infrastructure, while simultaneously optimizing energy procurement and adjusting regional sourcing strategies.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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