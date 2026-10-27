Canary Islands Labor Market Shows Extreme District-Level Disparities in Q3 2026

Data from the Canary Islands Institute of Statistics (Istac) for the third quarter of 2026 reveals a fragmented labor market, where unemployment rates vary drastically between adjacent districts. While the regional employment figure grew by 3.3% and overall unemployment decreased by 3.8%, the benefits of this growth are concentrated in specific zones.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamara k, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Canary Islands

The imbalance is most evident in five districts where unemployment exceeds 25%: La Alegría, Barrio Nuevo, and San Pío X in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Jinámar and El Lasso in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This contrasts sharply with the El Cable district on Lanzarote, where unemployment is recorded at 1.6%.

Geographic polarization persists between the eastern and western islands. Lanzarote and Fuerteventura maintain unemployment levels below 9%, while La Palma (14.5%) and Gran Canaria (14%) face higher economic pressure. At the municipal level, unemployment is highest in Garachico (22.5%) on La Palma, followed by Tazacorte (19.4%) and Agaete (18.2%). Conversely, Yaiza on Lanzarote reports 5.5% and Pájara reports 5.7%.

Regional trends remain mixed. Fuerteventura and Lanzarote saw employment increases of 5.4% each, and La Palma grew by 1.3%. However, the number of unemployed persons rose by 6% on El Hierro and 1% on La Palma. La Gomera has seen its unemployment rate surpass 10%, though the municipality of Alajeró remains one of the most stable at 6.8%.

The Istac data also highlights a gender gap, with female unemployment exceeding male unemployment in all regions except El Hierro. The largest disparities are found in Gran Canaria (4.4 percentage points), La Palma (4.3 percentage points), and Tenerife (4.1 percentage points).