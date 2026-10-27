Kyrgyzstan plans €1.2bn mountain cluster with 250 km of ski slopes

Kyrgyzstan is attempting to transition from a niche destination for adventure travelers to a structured player in the international mountain tourism market. The center of this ambition is the Ala-Too Resort, an all-season mountain cluster currently under development in the eastern Issyk-Kul region. With a preliminary investment estimate of €1.2 billion, the project is less a single resort and more a strategic attempt to build a regional economic ecosystem.

Photo: Пресс-служба курорта «Роза Хутор» Rosa Khutor Resort

Structural Breakdown: Three Zones, One Cluster

The project spans 3,916 hectares across the Ak-Suu district, divided into three distinct functional zones. This segmentation suggests an attempt to diversify the target audience and prevent the over-reliance on a single tourism product:

Jyrgalan: Designed as the primary hub, focusing on high-capacity infrastructure with approximately 3,000 hotel rooms, glamping, and an ethno-village. It is slated to host 120 km of ski slopes.

Designed as the primary hub, focusing on high-capacity infrastructure with approximately 3,000 hotel rooms, glamping, and an ethno-village. It is slated to host 120 km of ski slopes. Ak-Bulak: Oriented toward active and event-based tourism, featuring a freeride center, festival grounds, and a stadium, with an estimated 2,200 rooms and 80 km of slopes.

Oriented toward active and event-based tourism, featuring a freeride center, festival grounds, and a stadium, with an estimated 2,200 rooms and 80 km of slopes. Boz-Uchuk: Positioned as a wellness and family retreat, incorporating a medical center, SPA complex, and eco-park, with 1,750 rooms and 50 km of slopes.

In total, the master plan envisions 250 km of ski trails. To put this in scale, the project aims to surpass the slope length of regional competitors such as Russia's Rosa Khutor (105 km) and Kazakhstan's Oy-Karagay (105 km), and even exceed Japan's Hakuba Valley (200 km).

Phasing and Financial Projections

The project is being rolled out in stages to mitigate risk. The first operational milestone is centered on Jyrgalan, with the first tourists expected in December 2026. Initial infrastructure already includes the technical launch of two cable car lines, with four more planned. The first phase will open 47 km of slopes.

The project's promoters provide optimistic baseline projections for the cluster's maturity:

Tourist Volume: Up to 2 million visitors.

Up to 2 million visitors. Employment: Creation of approximately 7,000 jobs.

Creation of approximately 7,000 jobs. Fiscal Impact: Annual tax revenues estimated at €146 million.

Annual tax revenues estimated at €146 million. Payback Period: Estimated between 8 and 10 years.

Beyond the Headline: The Multiplier Effect

Economist Ulukman Mamytov argues that the success of Ala-Too Resort depends not on the physical assets (hotels and lifts), but on the multiplier effect-how much of the spending leaks out of the resort into the broader regional economy. For the project to function as a structural economic driver, it must integrate local supply chains.

The potential for internal economic growth lies in three areas:

Agricultural Integration: High-capacity hospitality requires significant food supplies, potentially creating a stable market for local farmers in the Issyk-Kul region. Service Ecosystems: The demand for transport, equipment rental, and guiding services can stimulate SMEs in nearby towns like Karakol. Seasonality Mitigation: By integrating hiking, horseback riding, and cultural tourism, the project seeks to avoid the "ghost town" effect common in winter-only resorts, ensuring year-round employment and cash flow.

The Competitiveness Gap

While the project is often compared to the Swiss model, the evidence suggests that raw data-such as the number of kilometers of slopes-is a secondary metric. The actual competitive advantage will be determined by the "service gap."

International competitiveness in mountain tourism is predicated on a seamless chain of logistics: from airport transfers and digital booking systems to professional rescue services and slope management. Kyrgyzstan's challenge is to match its physical infrastructure with a corresponding upgrade in human capital and safety standards.

Furthermore, the project's commitment to LEED and BREEAM environmental standards will be a critical litmus test. In an era of climate-sensitive tourism, the ability to build a €1.2 billion complex without degrading the fragile alpine ecosystem of the Issyk-Kul region will determine whether the resort is a sustainable asset or a long-term environmental liability.