Cyclone Arnab projected to hit Andhra Pradesh coast as 'very severe cyclonic storm' on October 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Cyclone Arnab, which is projected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, 2026. According to the latest data from the IMD's Bhubaneswar unit, the system is intensifying and is expected to evolve into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' before crossing the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Hurricane

Technical tracking indicates that as of 11:00 PM on October 25, the system was classified as a deep depression moving west-northwestward at a speed of 15 kmph. The center of the storm was located at Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 89.7°E, placing it approximately 730 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 990 km east of Bapatla. The IMD forecasts that wind speeds will escalate to 100-125 kmph by Tuesday, October 27, with maximum sustained winds reaching 115-125 kmph and gusts peaking at 140 kmph during the landfall phase on October 28.

In response to the forecast, the government of Andhra Pradesh has shifted to a high-alert status. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed district administrations to establish dedicated control rooms and ensure inter-departmental coordination to streamline emergency response and public guidance.

The impact of the storm is also being felt in neighbouring regions. In Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Thoothukudi district, mechanized boat fishermen have been advised to remain ashore as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has conducted a review of the potential impact and assigned specific operational responsibilities to various state departments to prepare for the system's trajectory.