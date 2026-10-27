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King Charles III to visit Georgetown seawall for mangrove restoration dialogue

World » Americas » Guyana

King Charles III is set to arrive in Guyana on Thursday, 29 October, for a two-day state visit that will see him return to the country 26 years after his last trip as Prince of Wales in February 2000. The visit, undertaken at the invitation of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and requested by the UK Government, marks 60 years of bilateral relations between the two nations. As part of his wider Autumn Tour running from 27 October to 4 November, the King's stop in Georgetown is strategically timed ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled for 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Buckingham Palace, London
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Buckingham Palace, London

The royal itinerary places a distinct emphasis on environmental stewardship and urban sustainability. On his first day, following a meeting with President Ali at State House and a reception in the State House gardens, the King will visit the Georgetown Botanical Garden. There, he is scheduled to review municipal conservation efforts and engage with young leaders from environmental clubs working on sustainability projects. This engagement reflects a long-standing personal interest in Guyana's ecological assets, which the King first visited during his 2000 tour when he travelled into the Iwokrama rainforest.

The Iwokrama International Centre, which the King has served as Patron since 2000 and renewed in 2024, manages a protected area of 371,000 hectares of rainforest. The forest was gifted to the international community following the 1989 CHOGM in Malaysia, with the Centre subsequently established by an Act of Parliament in 1996. The King's return coincides with the second edition of the Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) Conference, being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). During this event, he will meet with scientists, indigenous community members, and innovators, and receive a briefing on the specific work being conducted at the Iwokrama Centre.

A key highlight of the visit is the focus on coastal resilience. The King's final engagement in Guyana will take place on the Georgetown seawall, where he will participate in the Wilton Park Commonwealth Sustainable Cities Initiative Dialogue. This forum aims to outline practical steps toward sustainable urban development, with specific attention to the renewed efforts to restore mangroves along Georgetown's coastline. These ecosystems play a dual role in protecting the city against coastal impacts and supporting local wildlife, representing a tangible link between urban planning and ecological conservation.

The King's relationship with Guyana's environmental agenda is not new. In September 2008, then Prince of Wales endorsed the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) proposed by former President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, describing it as a "truly innovative roadmap of national development.” At the 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen, he cited the Guyana-Norway forest partnership as a model for the type of international financing necessary to make forest protection economically viable.

This diplomatic support has evolved into concrete development partnerships. The King's Foundation is currently collaborating with the Government of Guyana on the Georgetown Urban Framework Plan, which is aligned with LCDS 2030 goals. This partnership includes seven demonstration projects, notably the development of Canal City, a new sustainable town. The state visit serves to reinforce these ongoing efforts, bridging the historical diplomatic ties dating back to Guyana's independence in 1966 and its entry into the Commonwealth as a republic in 1970, with a forward-looking focus on climate action and sustainable growth.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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