207 jobs at risk in Motherwell as Resideo confirms closure and Honeywell begins consultation

Employment at two manufacturing operations near Motherwell is under threat, with 207 positions currently at risk across sites run by Honeywell and Resideo.

Two Different Timelines

While the total number of threatened jobs is 207, the status of the two operations differs. At Resideo, the consultation process has already concluded, and the company has decided to close its Motherwell manufacturing operation.

At Honeywell, the process is at an earlier stage, with a consultation period scheduled to begin on 5 November. This distinction marks the difference between a confirmed closure and a pending decision for a portion of the workforce.

Political and Union Response

Kenneth Stevenson, the MP for Airdrie and Shotts, has entered discussions with Honeywell and trade union representatives. Stevenson, a former North Lanarkshire councillor, cited his own experience with plant closures in the 1990s when addressing the distress caused to employees.

Unite the Union is currently seeking political leverage to prevent the losses. Industrial officer Sam Ritchie stated that the union is meeting with the local MP to elevate the issue politically, calling for coordinated action from both the UK and Scottish governments to ensure the jobs remain within Britain.

Local Economic Stakes

For the workers and their families in North Lanarkshire, the loss of these roles represents more than a statistical dip in employment. Unite has highlighted that these specific manufacturing positions serve as a primary lifeline for families, noting that the removal of such employment can lead to severe poverty in the immediate community.

Despite the conclusion of the Resideo consultation, Unite maintains it is fighting to retain all jobs at the site, while workers continue to explore alternatives to keep the operations active in the local area.